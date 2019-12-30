advertisement

Eddy Pineiro drilled a 22-yard field goal with 10 seconds left in the fourth quarter to lift the Bears to a 21-19 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in the Minneapolis regular-season finale Sunday.

Pineiro, who made field goal attempts of 26, 33 and 34 yards in the first half, was given his fourth opportunity after Mitchell Trubisky connected with Riley Ridley on a 32-yard reception in a fourth-and-9 play. earlier. .

The Vikings (10-6), who had been locked in the NFC sixth seed for play-offs last weekend, opted to make six inactive and essentially laid-back starters, Kirk Cousins, backing Dalvin Cook and rookie Alexander Mattison , wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen, and linebackers Eric Kendricks and Anthony Barr.

With San Francisco beating Seattle 26-21 on Sunday night to collect the NFC seed, the Vikings will face the No. 3 seed Saints in New Orleans in a wild-card game Sunday afternoon. The last time the Saints and Vikings met in the play-offs was Minneapolis’ famous “Minnesota Miracle” game two seasons ago, which the Vikings won 29-24 in a 61-yard pass in the final game of the game.

Trubisky completed 26 of 37 passes for 207 yards, and rookie David Montgomery finished with 113 yards and a groundout for the Bears (8-8), who grabbed a two-game slide and included the Vikings for the second straight season.

Montgomery’s determined effort provided Chicago’s only game-winning touchdown in the first game of the third quarter. The rookie beat his way through the middle and kept his feet flushing before getting a steady push from his teammates to find the end zone from 14 yards out and give the Bears an 18-6 lead.

Mike Boone, who ran for 126 of his 148 career-high yards in the first half, cut the Vikings deficit to 18-13 with a 1-yard touchdown run right in the beginning of the fourth quarter.

Dan Bailey hit a 39-yard field goal with just under nine minutes remaining, and followed defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo’s poor return of a 34-yard touchdown with 4:53 left to give Minnesota a 19-18 lead .

Boone went down the blocks with a 59-yard run in the first inning from scrimmage before throwing a pitch by quarterback Sean Mannion in the next play.

Pineiro caught a 12-yard touchdown pass with his first hit, and the Bears doubled the lead immediately after tapping Kevin Pierre-Louis’ defensive line put up a 33-yard touchdown.

Minnesota halved the deficit early in the second quarter after completing a 14-play Bailey field goal at 37 yards.

A 57-yard touchdown pass by Pat O’Donnell pinned the Vikings on their one-yard line, and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski finished Boone in the end zone for safety. The Bears moved the ball again before deciding for Pineiro’s 34th-minute field goal, but Bailey connected from 38 yards out to shave Minnesota’s deficit at 11-6 midway through the half.

