The rowers tied to the Olympic Games in Ireland rewrote the record books of the Irish Indoor Championships in Limerick on Saturday.

Philip Doyle dropped over 2,000 meters more than a second behind the Irish senior record and had a nice time of five minutes and 51.1 seconds. The Belfast man has teamed up with Ronan Byrne to claim silver in the men’s doubles at the 2019 World Championships, and the team will be favorites at Tokyo 2020.

Doyle said his shape on the ergometer looked good this week.

“I and Ronan were in really good shape,” he said.

The 21-year-old Byrne made his contribution. In the U23 test, he set a mark for his teammate and set a personal best of 5: 53.8. His brother, 19-year-old Alex Byrne, also had a six-minute break (5: 58.9) and finished second. “He’s the slower, wider model,” joked Ronan.

World rowing champions Sanita Puspure and Paul O’Donovan were also in a record mood. Puspure said she was “excited” by her new Irish record of 6: 34.5 because she was almost a second and a half off her previous best. Aifric Keogh, with a personal best, was a clear second.

O’Donovan, clean-shaven and indulging in his loud style on the ergometer, corresponded to Puspure’s performance and threw 1.4 seconds less than his light weight. Fintan McCarthy and Shane O’Driscoll stood behind him in the fight, both setting personal bests.

“It is promising to be one step ahead in the past few years,” said O’Donovan. Until recently, he was deep in his medical studies when he spent time with the Irish lightweight squad in Seville. “It was a good camp,” he said.

Gary O’Donovan was sick and missed the event while the Irish lightweight group was apparently held back for a later trial.

The disease affected the competition among the juniors because Molly Curry missed the race. In her absence, Fermoy’s Alison Bergin was a clear winner, with Lucy McCoy from Belfast second and Holly Davis from Lee Valley, who turns 15 this year, third.

The men’s junior race was won by Finn O’Reilly from Skibbereen.

