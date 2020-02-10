advertisement

The appointment of an ethics officer and the release of funds for the Indian Cricketers’ Association (ICA) are due to be clarified at the second session of the BCCI Apex Council on Sunday here.

Justice DK Jain was appointed BCCI’s first ombudsman in February last year. He also acted as an ethics officer and monitored the high-level allegations of conflict of interest against Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman and Kapil Dev.

It remains to be seen whether Jain will get an extension or the board led by Sourav Ganguly is aiming for a new date.

Another important item on the agenda of the nine-member council is the release of funds to ICA, India’s first player association, which was founded in accordance with the recommendations of the Lodha Supreme Court body.

ICA has been desperately trying to get funds from the BCCI since the new regulation came into effect in October. No funding so far means that the player body is without an office and could not meet regularly.

Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy, ICA representatives on the Apex Council, are expected to address the pension issue for young and local cricketers who haven’t played much. At its first meeting in October, the ICA had prepared a preliminary budget of 15-20 billion rupees.

The facility receives initial funding from the BCCI, but will have to collect money in the long term.

The Apex Council, which held its first and only meeting on November 30, must meet at least once every three months.

The schedule for the 2020-21 home season will be set at the meeting.

The replacement for the former CFO Santosh Rangnekar, who resigned in November last year, should also be completed.

In addition, CAG candidate Alka Rehani Bhardwaj, who was appointed in December, will make her first appearance at the Apex Council meeting. She had called an early meeting to discuss complaints about violations of the constitution.

