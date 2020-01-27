advertisement

A BBC editor, News At Ten, apologized on Sunday for dealing with the death of American basketball legend Kobe Bryant.

“In today’s coverage of Kobe Bryant’s death in #BBCNewsTen, we mistakenly used images of LeBron James in one section of the report. We apologize for this human error that was below our usual standards for the program, ”tweeted editor Paul Royall.

Another BBC news journalist, Robert Rea, followed: “To put it bluntly, a producer in Ten Clock News missed it. The rest of the newsroom said “this is not Kobe Bryant” when it aired. My team on the news channel immediately replaced the images so they wouldn’t be resent. “

advertisement

Also read: CNBC incorrectly identified Andrew Yang and Tulsi Gabbard in the candidate lineup

Rea called it a “terrible mistake” and urged viewers not to “blame those of us who know what Kobe looks like and who broadcast about his death for 2 hours before the ten o’clock news was broadcast.”

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among nine people killed when the Sikorsky S-76 helicopter crashed with the former Los Angeles Laker at around 10 a.m. on Sunday. The manufacturer of the helicopter is cooperating with the investigation, the company said in a statement.

In addition to Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, baseball coach John Altobelli from Orange Coast College, his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa, and Christina Mauser, a deputy basketball coach at an orange county elementary school, were also killed. The other three passengers remain unknown.

Goodbye, Kobe: Bryant’s coolest and craziest moments outside of court (video)

Previous slide

Next slide

The highlights of the retired Lakers, from jumping over an Aston Martin to performing with Taiwanese pop stars

Was it real or wrong? Well, of course it was fake. But everyone asked this question for a week when Kobe posted a viral video in which he jumped over an Aston Martin to advertise some shoes.

advertisement