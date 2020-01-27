advertisement

In a hurry to report news quickly and beat competitors, especially in the social media era, news agencies sometimes make mistakes or pass on incorrect information. Unfortunately, the same thing happened on Sunday afternoon after the news of Kobe Bryant’s death.

From a visual point of view, the most striking example of this comes from the BBC. During the “News at Ten” program, the network showed photos of Bryant and footage of… LeBron James. Wrong guy, people.

Well, the BBC has corrected the uniform and shows a superstar appearing for the Los Angeles Lakers. The jersey number was tight, LeBron’s number 23 just one place from Bryant’s number 24.

advertisement

No, come on – this was a terrible, embarrassing mistake a news broadcaster had to make in the face of a tragedy, let alone one that was as established as the BBC. It looked like the network was confusing two blacks who happen to be wearing the same uniform.

This is not Kobe Bryant, BBC: pic.twitter.com/34Hyuiuj5S

– Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 26, 2020

After the clip was broadcast and posted on social media, thousands responded to the huge mistake.

I grew up with basketball and now that I live in the United States I was wondering how the British media would report #KobeBryant’s death. Didn’t have that in mind. https://t.co/47IUJcAI0T

– Cordelia Lynch (@CordeliaSkyNews) January 26, 2020

Deeply unfortunate mix-up of BBC. They had confused two big black men and introduced Lebron James instead of Kobe Bryant in this news segment. This only adds to our collective grief. Has a correction and apology been issued? Shame. pic.twitter.com/jCUejPKWc4

– Nadine White (@Nadine_Writes) January 26, 2020

British politician David Lammy later criticized the BBC for the lack of black producers and editors for the mishap.

Kobe Bryant and LeBron James don’t even look similar. If the BBC hired more black producers and editors, such horrific mistakes would simply not happen. Pic.twitter.com/kdX6e5XNnf

– David Lammy (@DavidLammy) January 27, 2020

Shortly after the news channel went online, BBC editor Paul Royall apologized for the gaffe and attributed it to “human error”.

In today’s report on Kobe Bryant’s death in #BBCNewsTen, we mistakenly used images of LeBron James in one section of the report. We apologize for this human error that was below our usual program standards.

– Paul Royall (@paulroyall), January 26, 2020

The BBC reporter Robert Rea made it clear that the Snafu was immediately noticed in the newsroom and was quickly replaced for subsequent broadcasts.

To be clear, a producer on the 10 o’clock news missed it. The rest of the newsroom said “this is not Kobe Bryant” when it aired. My team on the news channel immediately replaced the offensive images so they wouldn’t be resent

– Robert Rea (@robertrea) January 26, 2020

According to the deadline, BBC news anchor Reeta Chakrabarti apologized at the end of the news program.

“In our reporting on Kobe Bryant’s death, we incorrectly showed pictures of another basketball player, LeBron James, in one section of the report,” said Chakrabarti. “We apologize for the mistake.”

Perhaps the most troubling part of the misleading coverage came from ABC’s Matt Gutman, who told viewers that all four of Bryant’s children were “supposedly” in the helicopter with him when it crashed and all nine people on board were killed.

This incorrect information was eventually corrected by subsequent reports from other outlets. At first, ABC did not issue any cancellation policy and did not apologize for the false news that was heavily criticized on Twitter by viewers and media critics.

Here’s what ABC reporter Matt Gutman reports about the crash of the Kobe Bryant helicopter and his daughters:

“… and the fact that 4 of his children are supposed to be in this helicopter with him …” pic.twitter.com/6ETCqw21Aj

– Rob Lopez (@ r0bato), January 26, 2020

However, a few hours later, ABC released an on-air correction and Gutman apologized to Twitter for reporting the wrong information.

Today I incorrectly reported that four of Kobe Bryant’s children were on this flight. That is wrong. I apologize to Kobe’s family, friends and our viewers. pic.twitter.com/yYwuB9vpZl

– Matt Gutman (@mattgutmanABC) January 27, 2020

“I used to report that it was believed that four of Kobe’s children were on this flight. That is wrong,” said Gutman. “Unfortunately, this is a terrible tragedy and one of his daughters was in the helicopter at the time. Apparently they are still working on this investigation – the NTSB is coming, the FAA is already on site. The coroner will make the final decision as to who was on that plane. But again, I apologize for these comments about Kobe’s family in the helicopter. “

At a time when media perception is low among many consumers, such irresponsible mistakes do not add to the reputation of news organizations trying to report factual information. In addition, the transmission of such false information affects those whose families have been involved. Has a family of the other eight passengers on board this helicopter believed that their relatives may have survived due to the events reported? This type of message needs to be handled with care and empathy, and the errors made are neglected.

Media shouldn’t have to be reminded that they have to do it better and better. The tensions among citizens, politicians and the media about the reported news have already intensified extremely. Unfortunately, such errors confirm why such distrust exists in many circles and must be remedied.

advertisement