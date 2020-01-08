advertisement

The bayside real estate market got off to a slow start in 2019, but ended the year with a bang and local experts predict that the favorable conditions will continue until 2020.

According to Core Logic data, Gumdale was the best performing suburb in the Wynnum Herald area in 2019. The median house price rose 28.6 percent to $ 1.019 million.

The Wakerley average home price rose 4.4 percent to $ 787,000, while Manly’s average home price rose 3.6 percent to $ 790,000.

The three suburbs were also the top performers of the decade: Gumdale, Wakerley and Manly recorded average annual growth of 5.3 percent, 3.6 percent and 3.3 percent, respectively.

Place Manly’s Marc Sorrentino said the bay market was sluggish at the beginning of the year but “ended with a bang”.

“I feel that domestic politics has contributed to (the slow start) along with international politics and the trade wars with an election and a likely gain in jobs,” he said.

“Towards the end of the year, buyers noticed that interest rates were at an all-time low and the market with the most forecasts for a 20 percent rise in Brisbane is rising.

“For these reasons, I think … we will continue this revenue growth in early January and 2020 will be one of the better years for real estate on the bay.”

Mr. Sorrentino specializes in luxury waterfront properties. He said Manly was his pre-eminent suburb of 2019 and had the region’s best waterfront sales over the past year.

Mr. Sorrentino was responsible for Manly’s most expensive sales in 2019, with 8 Wellington St selling in November for USD 1.95 million, 67 Oceana Tce in June for USD 1.88 million and 7 Britannia St in January for USD 1.775 million were.

“Interestingly, a lot of buyers came from the Bulimba, Hawthorne and Morningside areas this year,” he said.

“Factors such as a second flight path and increased noise, as well as developments that make this area even more busy, seem to be the driving forces behind the move to the bayside suburbs.”

Mr. Sorrentino said there are still bargains at the top end of the bayside market.

“If buyers want great water views, the best deals are on the Esplanade,” he said.

“Land is about 25 percent cheaper and you can still buy a do-it-upper for about $ 1 million, which is so cheap compared to any other waterfront (property) in Australia.”

Sash and Gable Property’s Gail Gobey said prices in the lower to mid-market segment have declined, but buyers’ interest remains high.

“The sales we can report in Wynnum, Manly, Manly West and Wynnum West have all held up well at the end of the year and are showing strong growth as our auction release rate is well above average,” she said.

Ms. Gobey was optimistic about the bayside market in 2020.

“We see investors returning to the market – mainly (from) the Interstate, especially Sydney and Melbourne. This will maintain or increase prices over the next two quarters, and we expect property prices to rise more sharply in this mid to low price range in the second half of 2020. “

Deborah Evans of Remax Results said smart buyers had entered the acreage market before the next price jump.

“We are facing huge increases in value, and this is a great motivation for buyers to feel in the shopping market that the prices for this capital growth will rise,” she said.

Ms. Evans said the spring sales season in 2019 was beginning to be slow, but forecasted strong results in 2020.

“I’m very excited about the new year. Everyone has recovered from the banking problems and with such low interest rates, we have dedicated buyers who are really looking for a quality location,” she said.

Ms. Evan said buyers looking at areas like Belmont, Chandler, and Gumdale wanted privacy, high-quality housing, and easy access to Brisbane’s central business district and bay.

“We see (high demand) across the board and certainly in the upper range (of the market),” she said.

“In the first few weeks we sold properties with several offers on the market.”

