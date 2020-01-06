advertisement

The next government – even if it does not include Fine Gael – should stick to the policy of the “Rebuilding Ireland” party because it will solve the real estate crisis, said Tánaiste Simon Coveney.

Mr. Coveney first launched the plan as Minister of Housing in 2016 and defended his progress against criticism that it failed.

Housing is likely to be one of the major battlefields of the general election campaign, with the opposition consistently addressing the government and Eoghan Murphy, the current housing minister.

The bitter exchanges between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, whose apartment spokesman Darragh O’Brien accused Mr. Murphy and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar of living in a “parallel deceived universe”, have been repeated in the last few days.

Mr. O’Brien previously suggested that the couple could not solve the housing shortage because of their “elitist” and “hated” origins, and has recently accused them of giving priority to “their wealthy friends”. Sinn Féin and others have also identified housing as a weak point for the government and have repeatedly raised it in the Dáil.

‘Out of touch’

In an interview with The Irish Times, Coveney accused Fianna Fáil of “trying to create this narrative that Fine Gael doesn’t care about, he doesn’t care”.

He said “nothing could be further from the truth” and he will contest such claims in the campaign.

Mr Coveney said that the “just society” tradition of Fine Gael, which he argued when he ran to head the party in 2017 when he lost to Mr Varadkar, “is very much in the foreground when it comes to housing and healthcare.”

“We are incredibly focused on trying to solve a real estate crisis that has not been neglected because Fianna Fáil has completely abused the real estate market, banking system and real estate market,” he said. “And people conveniently forget that this is a caring government. We will spend almost 2.7 billion euros on housing next year. “

“We have had tremendous pressure from the recession as our population grows by around 70,000 a year. We only have to catch up with an extraordinarily increasing demand for housing in a relatively short time.

“If Fine Gael gets another term in government, the number of home deliveries will increase significantly, but you will find that this is done in a sustainable manner without causing another property crash.” I hope if there is another government that does not have Fine Gael involved, they will stick to the housing strategy that we have put in place because it works. What you have from Fianna Fáil is no idea, no policy, no suggestions, not even for living purposes. “

stability

He said the government had already considered proposals such as the freeze on rent proposed by Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil, although Mr. O’Brien said his party was “not linked to the idea,” but concluded that this was the case is not the case work.

“The reconstruction of Ireland works. The rebuilding of Ireland has created trust and stability and will deliver and will continue to deliver many more homes.

“Unfortunately, for many people who are waiting or in emergency shelters, it is not fast enough. And I fully understand that. That is why we must continue to consider housing construction as a major priority. What we cannot allow is Fianna Fáil takes control of the country and effectively does what it did in the past, an unregulated real estate market led by developers that leads to another real estate bubble and real estate crash that not only harms an economy but also devastates it society. “

