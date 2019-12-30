advertisement

MOUNTAIN BLUE – A heavily burned building in Australia’s Blue Mountains blocks water from a bowl as its rescuer gently holds it in a towel, while in a nearby home a bandaged kangaroo is rocking like a baby by a baby other caretaker.

As Australia battles fires that have destroyed more than 4 million hectares (10 million hectares) across five states, volunteers are trying to rescue wildlife caught in the ponds.

Australia’s Bushland is home to a range of indigenous fauna, including kangaroos, koalas, masonry walls, estates, wombs and echidnas. Officials fear that 30% of a koala colony on the country’s northeast coast, or between 4,500 and 8,400, have been lost in recent fires.

advertisement

Authorities do not have an exact figure on how many native animals have been killed, but experts say it is likely to be in the millions.

Tracy Burgess, a volunteer at Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Services (WIRES), said it was very worrying that rescuers were not receiving as many animal patients as they would expect.

“We’re not getting too many animals to look after,” Burgess told Reuters as she held possession of the damaged brush property. “So our concern is that they are not taken care of because they are no longer there, basically.”

Reptiles expert Neville Burns, who is looking after a rescued black snake in the Blue Mountains, fears the wildlife population will not recover for years.

“I see there will be a huge devastation in the reptile population in the area and this applies to birds, mammals, everything. I think the damage will be seen for years,” he said.

With limited government funding, WIRES relies heavily on public donations and the goodwill of volunteers like Burgess who take care of the animals in their homes.

The opportunity that Burgess took care of was found in the rural town of Clarence at the World Heritage listed Blue Mountains region, about 100km (60 miles) west of Sydney.

Another WIRES rescuer, Tracy Dodd, is taking care of the badly burned kangaroo found in the same town, where several homes were destroyed.

“He was just sitting under a bush and his mother was not too far away but he obviously wasn’t good enough to ride,” Dodd said as he cradled the kangaroo. “He’s got a lot of fluids and now he’s in the vet.”

WIRES and other groups usually discourage people from eating wildlife, but wildfires have prompted them to change that advice to encourage people to provide much needed food and water.

Photos and videos on social media in recent weeks have shown dehydrated animals crawling towards indoor pools and bird baths.

Burgess hopes she’s in time to save her potential patient, especially after she finds out that the little marsupial is transporting a passenger.

“After we opened the sachet, a small little hand came out with claws on it, so, yes, there’s a rose – very little baby’s incurable wealth,” Burgess said. “So she’s a wild mother who has clearly done the best for her doggie.”

(Reporting by Jill Gralow; Writing by Swati Pandey; Editing by Jane Wardell and Giles Elgood)

advertisement