Up to 550 km2 with only one battery charge: Volkswagen’s fully electric ID.33 has impressive driving dynamics and great ranges. It is the first model of a product line of vehicles based on the modular electric drive matrix (MEB). Thanks to the fast charging function, ID.3 can be charged within 30 minutes with 100 kW of load capacity for a range of approximately 290 kilometers (WLTP). This is made possible by the heart of the electric vehicle: the battery. The ID.3 is equipped with a high-voltage battery system that looks like a bar of chocolate. A maximum of twelve battery modules are mounted and connected within the system. The Volkswagen Group Components plant in Brunswick will produce up to 500,000 of these energy storage devices per year in the future. But how does such a battery system work?

The structure of a battery: cell – module – system

The high voltage battery system uses lithium ion cells, which are also used in mobile phones and notebooks. A single battery cell is the smallest unit in the battery system. It can store and release energy. 24 of these cells are currently consolidated in one battery module. The number of modules that are subsequently assembled to make a battery system is variable. This modular structure ensures maximum flexibility: if the customer asks for a higher range, more modules are mounted on the battery system. However, the basic structure remains the same. In ID.3, a maximum of twelve modules are combined via a battery connector to form a battery system. A voltage of up to 408 volts is applied in the system, which is considerably higher than in a socket that only supplies 230 volts.

The power electronics control the high-voltage energy current between the battery and the electric motor, whereby the direct current (DC) stored in the battery is converted into an alternating current (AC) for the traction motor. At the same time, the 12-volt DC electrical system is supplied with low voltage using a DC / DC converter. In a normal AC system, the battery is charged with a maximum load capacity of 11 kW and in a DC system with a load capacity of up to 125 kW.

Central distribution point for energy

The MEB makes optimum use of the technical possibilities of electric mobility. The electric vehicle can be developed practically around the battery, so that sufficient space is available for the energy storage device. This constructive approach offers numerous advantages for the positioning of drive components and related matters. The flat structure and design of the battery in the bottom also ensure a spacious vehicle interior between the axles. The aluminum battery housing with an integrated crash frame protects the battery and offers optimum stability and significant weight savings. The aerodynamics in the underside of the vehicle is optimized by the solid components for impact protection, also made of aluminum, from the battery system.

New center for battery expertise

The Volkswagen Group Components site in Brunswick, where battery systems for electric vehicles have been produced since 2013, saw the development of the entire CBG battery system, including hardware and software. A new factory with the most modern factory and production equipment was built on an area of ​​nine football pitches. In the future, up to 500,000 battery systems per year will be produced at the Volkswagen Group Components plant in Brunswick.

1 CBG: modular electric drive matrix

2 Range up to 550 kilometers according to WLTP

3 ID.3: The vehicle is not yet available for sale.

