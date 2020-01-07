advertisement

The filming for The Batman officially started in England, and our first glimpses of the set were immediately on the Internet.

Courtesy of Reddit and Twitter, photos show Robert Pattinson and Colin Farrell behind the scenes preparing for their big twists, like Bruce Wayne – without a costume – and The Penguin (an umbrella in hand).

Robert Pattinson’s suit in the Batman could be based on the design by Lee Bermejo

First, Farrell hangs behind a police car and carries an umbrella. See the Reddit post below. He has much lighter hair – and a lot of it on his head – which is an indication that we are not dealing with a typical Oswald Cobblepot if Farrell has a character.

More set photos by Matt Reeves “The Batman”. Penguin on the set? by DCEUleaks

There are people who believe that this is only twice Farrell – which would explain the different hair color – but the forehead is certainly similar to that of the Irish actor. Below is a closer look. Listen:

Found everywhere on Twitter. Could this be Colin Farrell as the penguin? He is still rumored to be part of the cast on IMDb and Matt Reeves has not made any announcement yet. What do you think? by DCEUleaks

The redditor who posted the picture above says Farrell has only rumors. Regarding this claim, director Matt Reeves cleared it up with his usual teasing on Twitter. Reeves tweeted a Farrell shrugging GIF on Monday and a headline asking “Is that you, #Oz?” Followed by a bat symbol (see below).

Wait – is that you, #Oz? 🦇 pic.twitter.com/xHj9m6OXhf

– Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) January 6, 2020

Officially or not, IMDb has not yet taken up Reeves’ Twitter activity. Farrell is still listed as rumored on the website, but Andy Serkis’ status as Alfred has been updated.

They are joined by Jeffrey Wright, who has confirmed on social media that he works in London. The new commissioner Gordon tweeted on Saturday that he was “jet lag” and “off to Gotham”.

Woke up at 10 p.m. with a delay and thought I was late. 4.45 a.m. Off to Gotham. “

– Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) January 5, 2020

For the man of the hour, Robert Pattinson was captured on a motorcycle for a scene. Discussion film shared the pictures. Pattinson is filmed for close-ups. He may be riding in the sequence and a stunt could be performed very well.

The first set photos of Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne in “THE BATMAN” appear to have been revealed. (Source: @WadeGrav) pic.twitter.com/PeQVP8IdOZ

– DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 6, 2020

Some reactions are skeptical and believe that the guy on the bike is Pattinson’s stuntman and not the actor – even if the hair looks like a counterpart to his. Admittedly, his face is covered with and without a helmet, but the sales outlets have reason to believe that it is Pattinson. Scooper Television & Movies called it confirmed yesterday.

someone confirmed it, it’s Pattinson

– TV & Movies 🎥🎞️🎬📽️ (@tvs_movies) January 6, 2020

The TV & Movies account also showed some behind-the-scenes photos of police cars and commercial vehicles labeled “Gotham”. You can look at the pictures below.

Given the closeness of the police to the vans and the formula familiar to the action genre, my guess is that the Gotham PD stabs every scene they film. But that’s just a theory.

First official pictures of the set from # TheBatman🦇 in London. The Batman premiere in 2021.

Follow for updates> @tvs_movies pic.twitter.com/sFOgXErrpV

– TV & Movies 🎥🎞️🎬📽️ (@tvs_movies) January 5, 2020

The Batman will be unleashed on June 25, 2021.

Let us know what you think of the pictures and what they reveal in the comments.

