advertisement

So here we are at the end of another decade, and what a 10 years it has been for the Blaugranes!

We’ve really been spoiled for the quality of the game for the most part, and it’s just a shame that so many club stables have retired in the past.

It is impossible for us to ever experience another period of sustained success like this in our times of life.

advertisement

These lists are always overly subjective of course, but let’s see how much of XI you agree with. For the record, it’s a classic 4-3-3 formation …

Goalkeeper: Victor Valdes

The hardest decision because Marc-Andre ter Stegen has been out of this world, but Valdes’ Zamora awards got the weights for me.

The passage of time and his poorly judged training with the U19 squad appear to have tarnished his name with many claws, but he was just as vital to Barca when he was now among the sticks like Ter Stegen.

Right defender: Dani Alves

Joyful, exciting, energetic, funny and brilliant. The clown prince of this Barca XI he may be, but what a Dani Alves player he was! He may have had better defenders in his position over the past decade, but no one has had such a versatile impact on the locker room and on the pitch as the Brazilian.

Center back: Carles Puyol

Everything you wanted from your captain. A pointless fighter that will go to war with you for 90 minutes and then shake your hand afterwards. Tough, uncompromising and a player who is constantly led by example.

It was instrumental in mentoring Gerard Pique and his return to the colossus he is today, and embodied – through actions such as getting Eric Abidal to lift the Champions League trophy at Wembley – what it meant to be Barça. ‘

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LeXaUeIDkNg (/ embed)

Center back: Gerard Pique

It takes a lot of stick to my liking. An excellent defender, first of all, and one who has come out on the rebounds and boundaries since Puyol took the stage.

He still loves cattle a little, but this and his outside business interests should not undermine his ability to play center back.

Left-back: Jordi Alba

Even now, Jordi Alba still needs to rebuild a bit of that spicy temperature, but that should not detract from his left-wing excellence.

In particular over the last few seasons, his association with Messi has been almost telepathic, and a real feature of Barca’s game is going forward.

Sound protection if not excellent, his energy is infectious and he will be the only one still closing the channels up and down during injury time if the game requires it.

Midfield: Andres Iniesta

‘Don’ Andres Iniesta. The title of his biography ‘The Artist’ summed it up in two words. These elegant midfield strokes were a joy to watch and he was a true craftsman of his craft.

Loved wherever he went because of his World Cup winning goal for Spain, he was universally admired for the way he carried himself on and off the field and for the wonderful way in which he interpreted the game of football.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4kvW6Q2-Xs8 (/ embed)

Midfield: Xavi

Still currently Barca’s record holder, and leaned on the Champions League trophy almost five years ago (!). His fitness for the teams where he served so well is indisputable. If Xavi had the ball, all was well. We all knew that something positive was going to happen to him directing the orchestra, and though Arthur is trying his best to replicate the former No.6, there will never be another Xavi.

Midfield: Sergio Busquets

Water Carrier. The donkey works to make everyone else look good. As much as any other player, Sergio Busquets’ contribution to Barca’s golden age has been impeccable.

With the decade closing, he’s starting to slow down a bit, and the instincts aren’t as sharp as they once were, but there’s no better player in his position over the last 10 seasons.

Right wing: Lionel Messi

No word could properly describe this man’s genius. A constant desire for goals, assists and a willingness to make changes to every single game. A matching football brain, and the ability to execute whenever he likes.

He was outstanding at the start of the decade, and Messi is ending it as he started it. The best. Ever.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TgfNGJVJkZA (/ embed)

Left wing: Neymar

Whatever Barca fans may think of Neymar currently, there is little doubt that after a first season for which there was nothing to write home about, the Brazilian really came into his own.

The bats, tricks and histrionics weren’t for everyone’s taste, but his goal scoring and associate play with Messi and Suarez was a big reason why MSN were so successful.

Center-forward: Luis Suarez

In the modern age, has Barcelona had a better final than Luis Suarez?

An old-school ‘quarterback’ but with a modern twist, the Uruguayan is a nightmare for defenders to play against.

Goals are guaranteed with him on the field, from any place and at any time. Give him just a sniff of the goal and he’ll punish you.

Coach: Pep Guardiola

A shame that Pep only had two seasons with Barca outside of this decade. His teams will forever be the barometer with which future coaches and their players are judged. He allowed us all to dream, he blessed us with his vision and gave us much higher quality football.

Notable Releases: Ivan Rakitic, Frenkie De Jong, Clement Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti, Nelson Semedo, Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele, Cesc Fabregas, David Villa, Alexis Sanchez, Eric Abidal, Sergi Roberto, Javier Mascherano, Gabriel Milito, Seydou Keita, Thiago.

The list is virtually endless …

advertisement