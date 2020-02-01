advertisement

Here we are at the bottom of the transfer window with everyone worrying that Barca have not signed a striker to replace Luis Suarez by the end of the season.

It may be a supervisory decision that proves to be correct, but for now, I believe it is the right one.

Why?

advertisement

Let’s go back a bit. Kevin-Prince Boateng. I have to say more.

If rumors are to be believed that we will make it all the way to Lautaro Martinez over the summer, then why saddle ourselves with an attacker who may be the first choice in a few months, but then we struggle to save because he does not fit our long-term needs?

Ousmane Dembele is not far off now, and his return to the side will allow Antoine Griezmann to develop into the No. 9 role.

It’s not a way to work that is alien to him and, in fact, we can start to see the best of him given that we have complained since his signing that he has never been allowed to thrive in a role that comes more naturally to him.

FCB 1-0 LEG (Griezmann 4 ‘) – It took 226 seconds for Griezmann to open the can. It’s Barcelona’s earliest goal at Copa del Rey since December 2, 2015 (Dani Alves vs. Villanovense in 221 seconds). pic.twitter.com/h5ZNpgKfdO

– Enock Kobina Essel Niccolò Makaveli (@EnockKobinaEsse) Jan 30, 2020

Even from a financial standpoint, buying panic at the bottom of the window made no sense at all.

Martinez will not come free, let alone any other reinforcement that Quique Setien may decide he needs, so that the team can play the way he and we expect.

It is clear that supporters would like the team to fall to the ground running under Setien, but a new striker will not fix everything and certainly not in the near future.

Therefore, perhaps patience – on our part – is a virtue in this regard.

Setien’s hire was greeted with optimism, and yet only a few games in some are looking for his head. Really?

There have been more than enough positives in the matches Barca have played under him to know the good times are around the corner.

And even if they weren’t, how many supporters were screaming for the removal of Valverde and ‘any manager who would play our style of football (trivial trophies). ‘

how is setien set to win titles in his first 2 weeks? He needs time to implement what he wants from the players …. No one was calling Valverde in his first few weeks at the club

– jemusa (@ jesamu07) January 25, 2020

Establishing the basics takes time, and such annoying knee-jerk reactions are unhelpful and what is killing the football.

I’m personally thrilled to see what Setien has to offer, and if that means seeing Antoine Griezmann in a role that benefits not only him but the team as a whole in the short term, then I’m all for it.

Shopping for purchase sake is not how we run our business.

advertisement