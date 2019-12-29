advertisement

Megan Dugdale (L) strolls with friend Joy Elder after the pair collected some items from Dugdale’s third-floor condo at 14 SW SW in Calgary on Saturday, December 28, 2019 The Dugdale condo was virtually destroyed when the fire went down on the fourth floor and the fifth of condo construction last week. Jim Wells / Postmedia

During the week after a blaze fire through a Bankview condo building, displaced residents are still unsure of what the future holds.

Residents accustomed to a condo board held a town hall meeting on Saturday a potential rebuild would not be complete for at least 16 months.

“I’m trying to stay positive, but I really think that positive attitude has made people think we don’t need help, that we’re good,” said Megan Dugdale, an elementary school teacher who lived in a floor unit. third. She is now staying with her parents out of town as she tries to get back on her feet.

“We’re not okay. Really it’s really weak.”

More than 100 residents were left homeless by the blaze, which traversed the upper levels of the five-story, 56-unit residential building on 14th Street and 23rd Avenue, on the evening of Dec. 20.

Emergency crews respond to a condo fire at 14th and 23rd Avenue S.W. on Friday, December 20, 2019. Brendan Miller / Postmedia

When contacted on Saturday, Calgary fire officials said there is still no update to be made as inspectors continue to work to determine the cause of the blaze. Residents of the first three floors have access to their units with a security escort, while access to the fourth and fifth floors is restricted to the foreseeable future due to structural concerns.

When she returned to her unit on Saturday, Dugdale said it was a disturbing scene, with frozen items on the floor and furniture, broken glass everywhere and parts of her ceiling that had curved inside.

“It was scary. It was cold and dark and there were sharp things,” said Dugdale, who managed to grab some essential documents and an old photo album.

Community members joined in the wake of the fire, filling billboards at the Bankview Community Center with items like food, clothes, toiletries and stuffed animals.

The response was so overwhelming, organizers were able to re-donate boxes of leftover items to the Society for Women in Need after residents received what they needed.

“I’ve been so eye-catching how the city has come together to help these people who have lost everything,” said Julie Young, who is organizing to help fire victims. “Honestly, these donations started pouring in the night the fire happened. They were throwing them into the building and the nearest fire department.”

Young says they have received plenty of physical gifts, but that residents will still benefit from cash or gift card contributions, as well as leading to affordable housing opportunities for residents. A general GoFundMe page is started for residents.

Megan Dugdale, left, walks with friend Joy Elder after the pair collected some items from Dugdale’s third-floor air conditioning at 14 St. S.W. in Calgary on Saturday, December 28, 2019. The fourth and fifth floors of the Dugdale condo building were destroyed by fire last week. Jim Wells / Postmedia

One cause of anxiety for some residents has been the processing of their insurance claims. Dugdale says she feels like her safety net has failed her as she tries to get answers from her insurer.

“I feel victimized by the fire, but I feel victimized again by my insurance,” she said.

Young says an additional stress is that victim insurance plans will not fully cover the costs incurred, especially since reconstruction is expected to take more than a year.

