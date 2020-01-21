advertisement

The Bank of Ireland has warned customers affected by the latest SMS fraud to delete the message from their phones immediately.

A number of Bank of Ireland customers alerted the bank to the presence of an SMS on social media saying that their 365 online service has been suspended and all services have been discontinued.

Customers who received the message were instructed to click a link to a website to reactivate the service.

In a statement to JOE on Tuesday, a spokesman for the Bank of Ireland said: “Unfortunately, these fraudulent text messages are becoming increasingly common. New versions appear almost daily. We therefore regularly send warning messages to our customers to ask them to be vigilant. They are not real and have not been sent by the Bank of Ireland.

“The Bank of Ireland is extremely vigilant in monitoring cybersecurity and will never send customers an SMS asking them to update or provide their online banking information.

“Any customer who receives text that is looking for these details should immediately delete it from their mobile device.

“Any customer with concerns can contact the Bank of Ireland on toll free number 1800 946 764.”

Further information and information on suspicious short messages to Bank of Ireland customers can be found here.

