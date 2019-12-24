advertisement

The dolphins are 4: 4 in the last 8 games and 3: 1 in the last 4 home games

MIAMI GARDENS – The Dolphins defeated the Bengals on Sunday and may not have the best choice in the next NFL draft, but they have hope.

Miami has reason to hope for its coaching team, which seems to be competent. Some younger players like DeVante Parker, Mike Gesicki, Isaiah Ford and Vince Biegel have reason to feel good.

advertisement

The Dolphins defeated the Bengals in overtime 38:35, although they had a 35:12 lead in the middle of the fourth quarter. But coach Brian Flores is genuinely happy. He is pleased because the Dolphins are 4: 4 after a 0-7 start.

And he is pleased that his team did not stop in a season that was almost hopeless from the start. Did you know that Miami is 3-1 in their last four games at Hard Rock Stadium?

On to New England for the grand finale.

But first a quick look back at what turned out to be an exciting final against Cincinnati. For years, coaches and players have repeated the sentence: “The tape is not lying.” So we go back every week and take a closer look. Here are some things we noticed when we saw the Miami win again:

• Albert Wilson now looks dynamic, exciting and dangerous. He has really surfaced in the past few weeks. Wilson has a cap hit of $ 10.8 million next season and could be cut with a dead cap of just $ 1.3 million, according to Spotrac. What if Miami Wilson gave a new two or three year contract at a slightly lower annual average, similar to what DeVante Parker once did? That could be in the best interests of the club and the player.

albert wilson is called 🚴🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/AKdM1mXkXi

– Josh Houtz (@Houtz) December 22, 2019

• Much more important than Christian Wilkin’s first touchdown in his career is the fact that he had more pressure on the game in the second half of the season. Wilkins lives up to his first family tree and will be a versatile part of Miami’s inside-outside defense in the coming years. In the third quarter, Wilkins overpowered a right-hand guard, took a sack, and almost forced fumbling. Wilkins is the third NFL player in the past decade to get a touchdown pass and bag a sack in the same game, along with J.J. Watt and Vita Vea, after the dolphins.

, @ cwilkins42 TD! pic.twitter.com/DADPNuvOLP

– Josh Houtz (@Houtz) December 22, 2019

go go christian wilkins pic.twitter.com/dw2sCH119z

– Josh Houtz (@Houtz) December 22, 2019

• Where did this defender Zach Sieler come from? Well, the Ravens and Ferris State. Sieler was in the seventh round of selection and had lost 50.5 tackles and 26.5 sacks in college in the past two years. On Sunday Sieler was shockingly dominant and handled offensive linemen with power and hands. Sieler fits the prototype of what Miami is looking for in terms of size, strength, and seemingly the ability to execute orders as a 3-4 end.

zach seiler with his first career bag pic.twitter.com/VrIcH5hqEK

– Josh Houtz (@Houtz) December 22, 2019

zach sieler continues to play. pic.twitter.com/knNhUWzCgZ

– Josh Houtz (@Houtz) December 22, 2019

• Do you know what impact Ryan Fitzpatrick had the most on quarterback 2019? Fitzpatrick will have had a positive impact on the career development of DeVante Parker, Mike Gesicki, Isaiah Ford and others forever. You trust him. He trusts them. He knows how to make the people around him better.

“I think it will be difficult to catch myself. I will try to keep going.”

– Ryan Fitzpatrick as the first QB in NFL history to throw 4 TDs in a single game for FIVE different franchises pic.twitter.com/Dk2m0kYHgQ

– NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) December 22, 2019

• Do you know who Parker sometimes reminded me of this year? Terrell Owens. Yes, I know that Parker is not yet the savvy player who was Owens. But they’re both 6-foot-3, roughly the same weight and with similar athletic talents. Parker has top 10 NFL recipient talent. He also has more touchdowns than anyone except one of the NFL’s 16 best recipients this year and also one of the highest yards-per-catch averages in this group. A whole season.

DeVante Parker has exceeded 1,000 receive yards this season and is now qualified for the second most common TD receptions in the NFL

– CardsGonePro (@CardsGonePro) December 22, 2019

• It’s kind of cool that Fitzpatrick scored a career high on the flyby in his 15th NFL season as a 37-year-old. This is not surprising either. It was the story of Fitzpatrick’s career. Sometimes he makes you shake your head with a bad decision. And sometimes it makes you shake your head with a great game or a stunning game.

• Isaiah Ford scored a difficult third and third goal between two Bengali defenders. One of the opponents even tried to deliver a clothesline. This is the type of competitive catch in the middle of the fieldbus. Ford showed that he can work the hard areas of the field, not just the sidelines. Ford’s confidence seems to be a career high with two overtime wins.

isaiah ford 👀 pic.twitter.com/nP1qly4Ppx

– Josh Houtz (@Houtz) December 22, 2019

• Tyler Boyd was fourth behind Nik Needham. Needham has had some very strong moments and he has had some difficult moments in the past few weeks. However, all of these repetitions should prove valuable as Needham tries to improve its consistency as it is expected to be in the squad in 2020. Needham had an important pass separation in added time at one third. In fact, this was the last offensive game that Cincinnati played in the game.

Nik Needham with a great game in third place. pic.twitter.com/MQzo8SLp6Q

– Josh Houtz (@Houtz) December 22, 2019

• Trent Harris did an excellent job of forcing Andy Dalton to play a game when his teammates, as taught, were about to end a duel. When Dalton combined the game with a two-point change at the end of the regulation, Harris was the left defense and Dalton was allowed to crawl to the right of Dalton to score the goal.

• Myles Gaskin was more successful in his season than in spring and summer. It’s a shame he’ll miss the finale with an ankle injury. But at least we now know that there is a reason for him to apply for a roster position in 2020. Gaskin ended his season with 36 broadcasts for 133 yards. For comparison: Kalen Ballage put down 74 leads for 135 yards.

• Among the dolphins who may have had a shot to catch the onside kick that the Bengals had caught in the past few minutes were Durham Smythe, DeVante Parker or Patrick Laird. Really, Parker had the best shot. But a big compliment to the guys in orange and black for the execution of the piece.

• When Tyler Eifert caught an Andy Dalton touchdown pass and ran out of time to set up two-point conversion for the game, there were numerous Dolphins defenders in the end zone area. Eifert boxed out Jerome Baker, Eric Rowe, Montre Hartage and Nick Brooks excellently.

omg pic.twitter.com/Qgv33diBVU

– Josh Houtz (@Houtz) December 22, 2019

• Mike Gesicki dropped to third place at the beginning of the regulation, which almost offset the positive results of his two touchdown catches. The reason? This catch would probably have triggered a game-determining field goal attempt.

• Matt Haack received the well-deserved congratulations from Flores in the victory speech after the game. Haack had a 60 yard punt and pinned the Bengals on their own 5th in overtime. Haack also had a 50 yard punt in overtime.

• There was so much talk about how narrowly Dallas Goedert, who was drafted behind Mike Gesicki, outperformed Gesicki at the beginning of his career. Well, their numbers for 2019 are actually similar. Gesicki has 536 yards, 4 touchdowns and 11.4 yards per catch. And Goedert has 542 yards, 5 touchdowns and 10.0 yards per catch. Not bad for the kid from Jersey.

Mike Gesicki had 536 yards, 4 TD and 11.4 yards in 2019. Dallas Goedert was 542 yards, 5 TD and 10.0 yards. #Dolphins #Eagles # 2018NFLDraft #TightEnds pic.twitter.com/KItDxtm3hg

– Joe Schad (@schadjoe), December 24, 2019

To sign up for a free Dolphins newsletter, click here.

@schadjoe

jschad@pbpost.com

advertisement