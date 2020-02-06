advertisement

Google managed to convince every smartphone maker in the world, except Apple, to use its Android mobile operating system on their smartphones. The Android and iOS duo only needed a few years to ‘kill’ Nokia, Palm, BlackBerry and Microsoft and Android eventually won the lion’s share of the market. But just because Google owns nearly 90% of the world’s mobile market doesn’t mean that the app ecosystem is more profitable than Apple’s for the developers who make all those apps. But it appears that this is not necessarily Google’s biggest problem with Android. The US government’s ban on Huawei, which can soon be upgraded to prevent Huawei’s access to additional technical products, can backfire in the most spectacular way, and Google is the company that will suffer.

Google has designed Android in such a way that it quickly became a no-brainer for smartphone sellers. The operating system was supplied free of charge and Google took care of the development of the most important functions. Smartphone manufacturers were able to customize it with new user interface functions and all apps that they wanted to pre-load. But they also had to adhere to Google’s strict terms of service, which meant they had to put Google’s own apps prominently on the phone – the EU was already beating Google with a huge $ 5 billion Android antitrust fine because of that demand.

Nevertheless, the deal worked well for years, both for Google and for its partners. Android users around the world became addicted to Android and expected a trusted user interface and app experience from all Android phones.

In May last year, the Trump government decided to prohibit Huawei from gaining access to US-made technical products, including hardware and software. That decision affected a large part of the Android ecosystem, from Huawei and Google to buyers of Android devices. Suddenly, Google was not allowed to deal with the largest smartphone manufacturer in China and Huawei was forced to create an Android experience that dropped Google’s apps. The Mate 30 series that was launched last fall and the upcoming P40 series do not have a Play Store installed or other popular Google apps such as Google Maps, Assistant, Gmail, YouTube and Search.

Image source: Eric Risberg / AP / REX / Shutterstock

Huawei even went so far as to say that it would not return to Google in the near future, even if the ban was lifted, although it declined to some extent. All the while, reports reported that the Trump government has no plans to lift the ban. It is one thing for Google not to be able to take advantage of Android in China, but that could be a nightmare scenario for other markets in the future.

It appears that Huawei is not the only smartphone maker who is interested in managing the app experience it offers to buyers. The company is working with some of the other major smartphone manufacturers in China on a uniform alternative to Google Play. Per Reuters, Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo have created their own app platform for Android together with Huawei.

This is an important development that could result in a powerful app store experience that would threaten Google’s control over Android. When Google made Android free, it did so to ensure that it would be relevant in the post-PC era. Google still wanted users to search for things using the search platform, and the best way to do that was to control the underlying mobile operating system. Years later we have a vicious circle that seems impossible to escape. Users want their favorite apps on their Android devices and those apps can be downloaded in the Play Store. Android device manufacturers must first search the phones and tablets alongside other Google apps to deliver that Play Store to their customers. Google converts that process into money generated by mobile searches, and part of that money is invested in the development of Android and Google apps.

Image source: Google

But if smartphone manufacturers could come up with a Play Store alternative that delivers the most Android apps that users want, they would be in a different position to negotiate with Google for search and other apps. They could negotiate better deals for pre-installing Search and Google Chrome on their devices, deals that would help their bottom line and harm Google’s. Alternatively, they could negotiate with Google’s search and service rivals, potentially eliminating Google services.

It is one thing for Huawei to put billions of dollars into an Android experience that is similar to Google’s. But joining Huawei with some of the largest companies in China is something completely different. These four companies have forged a so-called Global Developer Service Alliance (GDSA). Together they accounted for 40.1% percent of smartphone sales in the fourth quarter of 2019. That number of course includes sales in China, but it is still huge. If 40% of the world’s new phones are delivered without access to the Play Store or Google Search, this would be a big blow to Google. How long does it take before they decide that they don’t even need Google’s Android operating system?

That said, it’s easier said than done to come up with a Play Store rival. It can take years for the GDSA to be able to match Google’s Play Store, not just when it comes to apps, but other digital content sold on phones such as books, movies, TV shows, and music. Not to mention that convincing Android fans to buy phones that are delivered without Google apps can be problematic to say the least in markets outside of China. It would also be difficult to manage such an alliance, because everyone involved also competes against each other.

No matter how bad this alliance sounds to Google, there is a silver lining. The emergence of alternative app stores in markets such as India and Russia can help defend claims that Android is a monopoly. However, Google would probably want to offer the only Android app store experience in the city, regardless of the antitrust fines it has to pay.

Image source: Olly Curtis / Future / Shutterstock

Chris Smith began to write about gadgets as a hobby, and before he knew it, he shared his views on technical issues with readers around the world. Unfortunately, when he does not write about gadgets, he fails to keep them away, although he desperately tries. But that is not necessarily a bad thing.

