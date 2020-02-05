advertisement

The Shrovetide leathers that will be played during this month’s matches have been revealed by the two men responsible for decorating them.

Each intricately painted surface represents the life and passions of this year’s turner, compatriot Andrew Lemon and soldier Paddy Kerr.

Simon Hellaby and Tim Baker have each spent weeks working on the handmade balls, which are very different sizes this year, and their great designs have now been unveiled.

Tim Baker’s ball for Paddy Kerr

Shrove Tuesday’s turner is Andrew Lemon, and his love of the countryside and his family’s successes in the game are reflected in leather.

The predominantly white ball features a scene of Andrew with his wife and dog admiring the scenery of Dovedale, while on the back is a moment of action from Shrovetide.

Simon Hellaby’s ball for Andrew Lemon

The family members’ goals are depicted along a parchment with names and dates on the sides of the ball, which also features the Ashbourne Running Club logo and a photo of St John Street. A dog leash and a bicycle chain are also present along the balloon seams.

The balls differ enormously in size this year

Meanwhile, Tim’s ball, which is noticeably smaller, has added elements of the Ash Wednesday turner Paddy Kerr’s military career, including the insignia of the 9th and 12th Royal Lancers, in which Mr. Kerr served as Regimental Sergeant Major. .

The regimental flag also appears on the dark blue military themed balloon, as does the badge of the British Legion and the coat of arms of Mr. Kerr’s family.

A traditional crown is present on the reverse of the ball, which is coated with the colors of the Union flag.

The balls will be thrown into the crowd on Tuesday February 25 and Wednesday February 26 Ash Shrove – but not before the turners unveil their creations, which will now be exposed to the public until the match itself.

