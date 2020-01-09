advertisement

“The Baker and the Beauty” star Nathalie Kelley got emotional on Wednesday when she spoke about the forest fires that are currently ravaging her home country of Australia.

“This is an international we cannot avoid,” said Kelley on the Television Critics Association press tour. “We have to talk about the real causes of these devastating fires. This is the undeniable fact that the planet is warming up, combined with a host of other things that I won’t go into in this panel. But this should be a really big wake-up call for the world. Things are changing, the tide is turning and we have to stop and act now. “

The forest fires in Australia, which were fueled by extreme heat and dehydration, have burned more than 48,000 km² since September. Thousands of houses were destroyed by the fire and 24 people were killed. Experts have estimated that up to a billion animals will be dead if the fires are put out.

“It’s global,” said Kelley. “This is climate change in action, right on my doorstep.”

Kelley was born in Peru and moved to Australia with her family when she was two years old. Kelley said on Wednesday that her family is still living in the country, and she spent the holidays watching the effects of the fire firsthand.

“I couldn’t see the sun or the Harbor Bridge through the smoke. And they said those were good days,” Kelley told reporters. “I don’t know if you heard it, but the glaciers in New Zealand are yellow with smoke and turned brown. A billion animals died in these fires. But if that’s what we need to wake up and see that this is not a joke, let it be. But please let us wake up. “

Kelley is far from the only Hollywood star to call for action in response to the forest fires. “Thor” headliner Chris Hemsworth, also from Australia, pledged $ 1 million to fire fighting organizations on Tuesday.

