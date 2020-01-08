advertisement

ABC debuted the first trailer for the upcoming series “The Baker and the Beauty” on Wednesday’s Television Critics Association press tour.

Based on an Israeli format created by Assi Azar, “The Baker and the Beauty” play Victor Rasuk and “Dynasty” alum Nathalie Kelley as bakers who meet with an international celebrity and fashion goggle after meeting in a have met wild night in Miami.

The series, which is known as a well-founded “modern fairy tale”, will be premiered on Monday, April 6th.

In addition to Rasuk and Kelley, the series also features Carlos Gómez, Dan Bucatinsky, Lisa Vidal, David Del Rio, Belissa Escobedo and Michelle Veintimilla.

Dean Georgaris is the author, executive producer and showrunner of the series. Executive producers include Azar, director David Frankel, Becky Hartman Edwards, Jim Chory, Steve Pearlman and Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott and Rachel Kaplan from Keshet Broadcasting. The series is from Universal Television and ABC Studios in collaboration with Keshet Studios.

