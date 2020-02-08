advertisement

Unifor members protest in front of Federated Co-op Ltd. gas terminal in Carseland, Ab. on Saturday, January 25, 2020. The protests were in support of workers locked up in Regina.

Jason Hering / Postmedia

A Calgary judge has given police a chance to enforce a court ruling to remove barricades erected by Saskatchewan’s closed workers at a Federated Co-op Ltd. gas terminal. in Carseland.

Justice Glenda Campbell ruled that if Unifor, the union representing workers, does not remove barriers at the Carseland facility by noon Sunday, a bailiff can do so.

She also designated two areas where pickets will be allowed to stay.

The decision comes a day after Campbell ordered Unifor to remove the barriers. However, its original ruling did not include a police enforcement clause, and Unifor did not remove the fencing in place in violation of the court order, arguing that the barricades were necessary for the safety of the stakes in place. The FCL returned to court on Friday to seek such a clause.

The court ruling is the latest development in the labor dispute between the FCL and Unifor over pension plans for workers at a FCL refinery in Regina.

The dispute shifted westward late last month when stranded workers began opting for the FCL fuel storage facility in Carseland, about 65 miles southeast of Calgary, setting up fences and restricting vehicle access in and out of the facility.

The labor dispute has led to periodic fuel cuts in Co-op gas rods and postcards in western Canada, the FCL says. On Wednesday, the company also imposed fuel restrictions on its 300 liters of diesel and 100 liters of gasoline.

