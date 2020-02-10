advertisement

OTTAWA – More Canadian veterans than ever are waiting to find out if they qualify for disability benefits, despite repeated government promises and efforts to get the situation under control.

New figures from Veterans Affairs Canada show that more than 44,000 veterans’ applications for help were down in line at the end of September, a 10 percent increase from just six months ago.

The number includes both completed applications and those deemed “incomplete”, which Veterans Affairs first exploded after years of criticism of the growing number of files awaiting a ruling.

Incomplete applications are those that need more information from applicants or are waiting for staff to review.

However, even skipping them, the number of completed applications that have been sitting in queues for months stood at more than 23,000, an increase of 6,300 – or 37 percent – from March 2019.

Veterans advocates say long delays add to the stress and frustration of veterans already suffering from physical and psychological injuries.

They also sparked promises during the fall election by many of the federal parties who were keen to win the votes of veterans.

Veterans and their lawyers have previously blamed Stephen Harper’s conservative government for the current situation, as the Tories cut hundreds of frontline staff about eight years ago in their ardent attempt to balance the federal budget.

The Liberal government has since hired hundreds of frontline staff and made a one-time, $ 20m cash injection over two years into the 2018 federal budget to address backlogs. (An additional $ 22 million was added to hire more casual workers for the most severely injured veterans).

But these investments have not kept pace with the growing demand for services and benefits over the past four years.

The fact of the matter is that veterans deserve to receive their benefits in a timely manner and the backlog is not acceptable, ”Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay said in an interview with The Canadian Press.

However he would not say if more money will come, despite Veterans Affairs officials indicating that their plan to eliminate the backlog depends on getting more money for staff.

“Of course I always want more money,” MacAulay said. “But what we have to do is deal with the money we have and make sure we put the system in place as efficiently as possible. … I certainly couldn’t tell what we asked for – or what we would get – in the budget.”

Effective efforts include creating new teams to handle applications in one fell swoop rather than sending them to different parts of the department, automating some decision-making functions, and cutting paperwork.

The Liberal government has long blamed a massive increase in the number of backlog benefit applications, and MacAulay noted that Veterans Affairs is processing more applications than previous years, “but we need to do more And that’s what we’re doing. “

In his annual report, submitted to the House of Commons last week, Veterans Ombudsman Craig Dalton wrote that backlog and wait times are the most frequent complaints his office receives from ex-servicemen.

“Quite simply, that must change,” Dalton wrote. “Veterans wait too long for the financial compensation they are entitled to, and perhaps most importantly, the medical treatment they require. I call on the government to take the necessary steps to address this important and growing problem. “

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on February 10, 2020.

