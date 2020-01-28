advertisement

This updated homette by the sea is sure to be in the background of an immaculately maintained group of units, and will delight downsizers and savvy investors who love to be near the beach.

The main features of the house include a well-lit living and dining area with bay window, gas heating and air conditioning, a modern kitchen with gas hob, double sink and dishwasher, and a back yard with shed.

advertisement

MORE NEWS:

Full list: The 61 suburbs of Adelaide that set a new property price record in 2019

Former police officer an arresting opportunity for international buyers

The graffiti mural gives the apartment in the central business district of Adelaide a touch of color

Two bedrooms, one of which has a built-in bathrobe, are equipped with a family bathroom with shower, vanity and toilet. The house also has a laundry room with access to the back yard and a carport with access to the spacious back yard.

The house is close to shops, cafes, coastal and marina attractions, a range of public transportation, and public and private schools, including Immanuel College and Immanuel Primary, St. Leonard’s Primary, Our Lady of Grace School and the Glenelg Primary.

advertisement