In the new episode of “The Bachelor” on Monday evening you had the opportunity to see Victoria Fuller at a photo shoot with the motto “Cosmopolitan” “win”. She and Peter Weber had a lot of chemistry a day and in the end they had a chance to be on the digital cover for the March 2020 issue.

However, after the episode, there was no clear indication that the cover would appear, and this was confirmed by Cosmos’ own editor-in-chief Jessica Pels. In a new letter released last night, Pels (who was present at the meeting in Costa Rica) made it clear that they choose not to continue. Why? It has to do with the controversy surrounding Fuller, who wore White Lives Matter clothing as a role model for the Marlin Lives Matter organization.

Here’s something she had to say:

“As you probably know, the details of the upcoming plot points in The Bachelor are kept as strict as the nuclear codes. When my team and I flew to Costa Rica for our challenge, we weren’t told who our models would be … So when it was time to determine the winner of the challenge – the price of which was a digital cover from Cosmo – everything What I knew about the participants was their first names and the energy they carried through the camera lens. It was only a few weeks ago that I found out that the woman I had chosen had been modeled in an advertising campaign using White Lives Matter clothing in her past. “

Regarding the intent of Fuller’s controversial campaign, Pels added that this is irrelevant given the deep-rooted problems associated with the phrase “White Lives Matter”. While it was intended to raise awareness of something else, it is an expression associated with injury, pain, and prejudice – things Cosmo doesn’t want to associate with its brand.

As controversial as this may be, we are not pretending to be the first time that a candidate in this franchise has been in hot water for something in his past. Also keep in mind that you have to be very careful with every decision you make if you want to be on TV.

What do you think of the end result of this controversy?

