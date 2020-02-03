advertisement

There are two episodes of The Bachelor airing this week that offer opportunities for all sorts of dramas. The first question is whether or not we’ll have Alayah with us after all the drama we’ve just seen. After that, you also have an injury for Peter Weber – and then there are questions about a two-on-one appointment that could take place afterwards.

There are two episodes of The Bachelor airing this week that offer opportunities for all sorts of dramas.

Is it possible for us to see both women send home? We think this is a good chance, at least based on the promo below. Finally, here you have the opportunity to see Peter say something that suggests several runs at the same time. When he does, it is not the first time that we see something like this. We are actually surprised that it doesn’t happen anymore, as participants in two-on-one appointments are rarely the ones who go far in a particular season. It usually means that the leadership is fine if you throw these people aside, however reprehensible that may be.

In the end, we just hope that there will be two funny episodes of The Bachelor, and in the end even the retired candidates have nothing to feel bad about. Keep in mind that some of these women will go back to Bachelor in Paradise a little later this summer.



What do you think will appear in the new episode of The Bachelor on Monday night? Do you think Peter could send several people home? Be sure to share in the comments below. Also remember to stay the moment you want more news. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Follow her on Twitter.

2 nights. Never 2 much drama. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/REKXFQIhqQ

– The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) February 2, 2020

