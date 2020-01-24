advertisement

The new episode of The Bachelor on Monday night is one to last. If nothing else, then it is an insane case of producer participation!

In recent years, we’ve seen some of these wizards behind the scenes making all kinds of shocking storylines. However, we have never had a celebrity who agreed on a date that is exactly like what happens here. Somewhere the producers must have found out that Chase Rice and Victoria Fuller had a romantic story. In the end, not only was he hired, but Victoria was also given the personal appointment card. Chase Rice didn’t know he was going to see her, and apparently she didn’t know she was going to see him. This is an episode in which there are a few surprises across the board, and the end result of this appointment (which of course includes Peter Weber) could be very messy.

Think of it this way – how easy is it to spend time with a new friend when your old friend appears in front of you? Oh, and to make matters worse, Victoria will also face some difficult situations when it comes to her fear of heights.

You can find more information about the upcoming promotions in part of the following official overview:

Victoria F.’s fear of heights is put to the test when Peter flies them to Cedar Point Amusement Park, where they have the entire park to themselves. The special day of romance is crowned with a VIP concert by country music star Chase Rice, which serenades the couple. But when Victoria F. makes a breathtaking revelation, the whole date gets out of hand: she used to meet Chase Rice.

There will be at least one comedy based on the sheer awkwardness of the position, but if you are chasing, you have to keep going and get the most out of your skills. Think of it this way – you were hired to do a job, and this job should be done during a cheesy appointment at The Bachelor. You still want to sell records, don’t you?

How do you think this drama will end with Victoria Fuller?

