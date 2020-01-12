advertisement

Neil Peart, lyricist and virtuoso drummer for Canadian progressive rock band Rush, died Tuesday in Santa Monica, California. He was sixty-seven years old and had been fighting brain cancer for several years. Rush trained in Toronto in 1968 (Peart joined the team in 1974) and released nineteen studio albums, ten of which have sold more than a million copies in the United States. According to Billboard, Rush currently ranks third, behind the Beatles and the Rolling Stones, for a rock band’s most consecutive gold or platinum albums.

Peart was incredibly literate, and his sincere love of science fiction informed Rush’s unique aesthetic. Together with singer Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson, he helped create a daring variety of clever and complex hard rock that was perhaps more voraciously borrowed from Ayn Rand than the blues. Although the group’s influence was considerable, something in their music seemed to speak deeply and directly to marginalized young men. Lee and Lifeson were both children of immigrants who left Europe after World War II (Lee’s parents were Holocaust survivors; Lifeson fled Yugoslavia after the war), and one person the feeling that Rush members have internalized a certain degree of cultural exclusion. Rather than retreating, they adopted ideas that avoided convention.

Rush was in commercial difficulty when, in 1976, he made “2112”, an intense, ambitious and relentless record on a dystopian future. The group had spent the previous year playing in small, filthy rooms. (In the 2010 documentary “Rush: Beyond the Lighted Stage”, the group joked that stretch of shows like the “Down the Tubes” tour.) No one seemed particularly excited about the next album. Rush manager Ray Danniels had to persuade Mercury Records not to give up on the band altogether.

“2112” was a Hail Mary, but rather than conscientiously capitulating to the market – making something more aligned, spiritually and compositionally, with, for example, “The Royal Scam” by Steely Dan or “Black and Blue” of the Rolling Stones, two of the most beloved commercial rock records of 1976 – Rush assumed rather a kind of fucking surrender. The group had not brought an audience together via an extended radio play or critical adulation or corporate positioning, but by tapping on the shoulder and saying, “Man, look at this.” For “2112”, the group focused more on their idiosyncrasies rather than trying to slow them down.

The album opens with its title song, which lasts twenty minutes and covers the entire first side of the LP. Peart wrote the lyrics, which have something to do with an interplanetary federation and an odious and vaguely fascist organization known as the Priests of the Syrinx Temples, who command “big computers” – to be honest, I’m not too confident in the narrative details. What the song unambiguously conveys is a kind of manic amplitude. Peart wanted to tell vast and complex stories that embraced and rejected formal structures. The rest of the record is a bit clunky, but no less unique. “A Passage to Bangkok”, for which Peart also wrote lyrics, is an exciting tribute to the grass, and to various cities and countries of the world where it is grown: Colombia, Jamaica, Morocco, Acapulco, Thailand, Afghanistan, Kathmandu, Lebanon. “We only stop for the best!”

Since Peart’s death, photos of his drums – a vast, fascinating structure of drums, cymbals, and various percussion tools – have been circulating on social media. Trying to make sense of its maze of components is almost impossible for anyone not intimately familiar with the drum hardware, but the kit nevertheless communicates, in a glorious and unambiguous manner, the vigor of Peart. He must have felt so excellent, installed in this golden tower, an ever growing assembly of surfaces to beat! Until his death, Peart was considered by many to be the greatest living rock drummer; watching him play, it’s hard not to start thinking that he had several ghost limbs. The sound was unforgiving.

The culture of misery has been codified and romanticized over the years (we think of James Dean in a leather jacket, coldly smoking an unfiltered cigarette while leaning against a hot rod, or of David Bowie, completely vamping the “Aladdin Sane”), but the members of Rush were strange in a way that did not translate reliably into traditional culture. As such, they offered their disciples very specific and rarefied comfort. Rush could be something of a private pleasure. I’m thinking of a 1999 Volkswagen Golf television commercial in which actor Tony Hale sat alone in a parked car, listening to “Mr. Roboto “, by Styx – another beloved prog-rock group from the seventies, with equally immodest ambitions – at the highest volume, dancing like a disturbed cyborg. Some music seems intended for a secret communion.

For me, this has always been one of the nicest and most admirable things in Peart and Rush. For decades, the group has been extremely cool. It is fun to seek out the first critics – the irritated critics blowing and swelling about the bomb and the pretense. How dare this group try so hard! In the 1979 Rolling Stone Record Guide, Alan Niester gave two stars (out of five possible) “2112” and described Lee’s voice as “a cross between Donald Duck and Robert Plant”. (To be honest, this remains the most interesting and lawless era of Rolling Stone; the magazine didn’t particularly care about “Blood on the Tracks” or “Exile on Main Street”.) If you can’t have fun doing explode “Tom Sawyer”, then a great part withered you. I say, raise a joint to Neil Peart tonight, and go get it.

