advertisement

Forget about the Florida man, swimming pool alligators, and accidental shark attacks. In the 1920s, this crazy Sunshine State was known for two things: real estate and alcohol.

In his new book, “Bubble in the Sun: The Florida Boom of the 1920s and How It Leaded to the Great Depression,” Christopher Knowlton explains how Florida has become a decadent playground for millionaires, socialists, gangsters and pirates from proverbial marshland.

“After my last book (” Cattle Kingdom “), Florida seemed to be chasing me,” Knowlton told the Palm Beach Post. “I started to think I could write about the human drama of the Florida land boom of the 1920s.”

advertisement

As it turned out, Knowlton said, the topic was so much more interesting than he originally thought. “I couldn’t find many books about Florida in the 1920s, and not many were written about state real estate development. The big land boom in Florida was one of the most serious financial mania in US history and has never received the attention it had earned. “

It is well documented that people flocked to Florida and wanted a piece of real estate cake that baked quickly. “George Merrick’s new town (Coral Gables), Addison Mizner’s new club (the Everglades in Palm Beach) and Carl Fisher’s Miami Beach were just in time to face the onslaught of a sudden new migration,” writes Knowlton. “The number of people who flocked to Florida in the mid-1920s would exceed the big rushes of the past.”

It has not hurt that the authorities kept disappearing in the face of the apparent spread of alcohol that flowed freely in hotels and casinos. “If there was a place in the prohibition years where the Volstead Act was enforced laxly, it was in Florida,” writes Knowlton.

The book focuses primarily on those who Knowlton calls “the uncrowned kings” of real estate: Carl Fisher in Miami Beach, Addison Mizner in Palm Beach and Boca Raton, George Merrick in Coral Gables and David Paul “D.P.” Davis in Tampa and St. Augustine.

“These four great developers, their stories are so interesting to me,” said Knowlton. “Boom bust stories have this unique story arc. This is a staple of American society. We easily run into financial euphoria and the book is a warning story about greed and power.”

But it wouldn’t be a book about the Florida land boom without mentioning a man who was instrumental in putting Florida on the map: Henry Flagler, founder of Standard Oil.

“Flagler created the Florida real estate development template, but he didn’t have much control over his personal happiness. His first wife died of tuberculosis, the second went mad, and the third was far too young,” said Knowlton.

The book describes a turning point in Florida’s history when Flagler drove his yacht along the coast and accidentally stumbled upon a narrow barrier island, which he secretly explored on a mule cart and on foot.

He would call this island Palm Beach.

Flagler not only created a new seasonal playground for the rich. However, with the construction of his Royal Poinciana Hotel and later projects such as The Breakers Hotel and his Whitehall house, Flagler decided in 1893 to move his predominantly black work teams “from the nearby improvised Shantytown Styx”.

From this moment on, this new 200-acre settlement would be known as West Palm Beach and forever create a dividing line between the working class and the wealthy.

Knowlton learned a lot about Florida’s past, not only through extensive research but also through countless spring holidays in Florida in the 1950s and 1960s, mainly at his grandmother’s Vero Beach House.

He made regular trips to Orlando, Palm Beach and Cape Canaveral with her. After that, Knowlton kept coming back and finally chose Key West to live for a month when he wrote his first book.

His fascination with Florida continued, especially for the people who were scouring the ground for what would become the state. “Miami, for example, is such a cultural melting pot created by everyone who came south with the real estate boom,” said Knowlton. “Carl Fischer’s wife had just seen” rooted and foul-smelling molasses “when Fisher saw Miami Beach as a gem with untapped potential.”

However, Fisher realized that he had wrongly focused on the aging rich as a target for Miami Beach. “He decided to leave the super rich and the old money to Palm Beach,” Knowlton writes. “Miami Beach, for men like him, would be the new rich.”

“Bubble in the Sun” tells the arrival of Addison Mizner in West Palm Beach on board one of Henry Flagler’s trains in 1918 and his later architectural development in Palm Beach.

“He arrived with a nurse named Joan Bates and his friend, heir to the sewing machine, Paris Singer. The original plan was to go on to Guatemala to study colonial architecture, but they went to Palm Beach instead “Knowlton said.

Years later, the Everglades Club, the Sailfish Club, the Palm Beach Country Club, and Bradleys Beach Club were some of Mizner’s most significant architectural achievements that not only earned him and his partners high profits, but also earned them prestige.

Knowlton quotes the Palm Beach Post from 1925: “The owners and controllers of the Mizner Development Corporation are a group of very wealthy men.”

“I was always amazed at Mizner. He was an amateur architect and took his job very seriously,” said Knowlton. “It’s a moving experience to see what he did. His houses are valued today for the works of art that they are.”

In order to balance a story with predominantly male land developers, Knowlton brought a woman who will not only be one of the most committed conservationists in Florida, but also an outstanding voice in journalism: Marjory Stoneman Douglas.

Stoneman Douglas came to Miami to leave behind a failed marriage. As luck would have it, her estranged father Frank Stoneman was the editor of the reorganized Miami Herald, which had previously been the Miami Evening Record. He offered his daughter a job as a company editor at Herald, making her the first reporter for the newspaper.

“I saw Marjory Douglas as a counterpoint to the developers. She lived in a kind of outside hut. She was one of the first to talk about the destruction of the Everglades,” said Knowlton. “Marjory Douglas is the voice of conscience in the book.”

As would happen again decades later in 2008, the housing bubble finally burst in 1929, aided by natural disasters such as the 1926 hurricane that struck most of Miami and Miami Beach. A few years later followed a devastating recession like the country had never experienced before, which led to bankruptcy, unemployment and a pile of abandoned land and houses.

“I believe that the collapse of the Florida land boom hit the national housing bubble of the 1920s and triggered the initial contraction of the economy,” writes Knowlton. “One final lesson from the land boom is how vulnerable we are to the seduction of any speculative madness. This was certainly true of Florida real estate kings, whose seduction, through their own wealth and power, is a sobering lesson for the rest of Florida.”

Knowlton also addresses the “enormous transformation” that Palm Beach underwent in the years after the Great Depression. In the 1950s, much of what he had created was almost gone, and a new crowd of buyers with different architectural preferences had arrived in Palm Beach.

“Casa Bendita, John S. Phipps’ gigantic mansion, preceded the demolition ball in February 1961,” writes Knowlton. “The beautifully detailed La Fontana disappeared in May 1968. It would take a few more years for a group of concerned locals to organize the Palm Beach Heritage Commission in 1979 to try to protect some of the remaining buildings from demolition.”

A year later, a foundation with a similar purpose, the Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach, would follow efforts to preserve Palm Beach’s “Miznerland” past.

Knowlton places special emphasis on Palm Beach and its history. He names Worth Avenue, the tomb of Mizner’s longtime monkey Johnnie Brown, and the Mizner Memorial Fountain as his favorite spots in the city.

He is already working on a third book, another historical and biographical project. Knowlton has no title yet, but the book focuses on the dangerous mining practices of the 1950s.

adelgado@pbdailynews.com

@litadriana

advertisement