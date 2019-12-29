advertisement

The “Skywalker” writer explains how Kelly Marie Trans’s limited screen time had to do with the late Carrie Fisher’s appearance as Princess Leia.

A certain faction of “Star Wars” fans was not satisfied with the scarcely existing recording of Kelly Marie Trans’s scratchy resistance fighter Rose Tico in “The Rise of Skywalker”, which is currently in theaters and is obsessed with critics and critics alike fans. Even the director of “Crazy Rich Asians”, Jon M. Chu, recently asked on Twitter for a Disney + series dedicated to Rose, which originated in “The Last Jedi” a la “The Mandalorian”.

In a new Interview with Awards Daily, Chris Terrio, co-screenwriter for “The Rise of Skywalker” (who worked with JJ Abrams based on a story by Derek Connolly and director Colin Trevorrow) talked about the obvious offside of Rose, who played an important supporting role In “Last Jedi” by Rian Johnson from 2017. In “Skywalker” she can be seen for a total of two hours and 22 minutes for one minute and 16 seconds. (Fans even pointed out that Rose Tico’s sister has more screen time in “The Last Jedi” – her character appears in the opening scene and is killed – than in “The Rise of Skywalker”.)

“Well, first of all, J.J. and I adore Kelly Marie Tran, ”Terrio told Awards Daily, explaining how Tran’s screen time was actually reduced because her character had to share scenes with the late Carrie Fisher.

“One of the reasons Rose has a few scenes less than we’d like is because of the difficulty in using Carrie’s footage the way we wanted it to.” We wanted Rose to be the anchor in the rebel base that was with Leia. We thought we couldn’t leave Leia at the base without one of the clients we love, so Leia and Rose worked together. In the course of the process, some of the scenes we wrote with Rose and Leia turned out not to be as good as we had hoped for photo-realism. These scenes unfortunately fell out of the film, ”said Terrio.

“The last thing we did was to deliberately get Rose out of the way. We love the character and we love Kelly – so much that we have anchored her with our favorite person in this galaxy, General Leia, ”he said, repeating support for Rose’s favorite fan character.

In November, a preliminary interview with Tran gave a foretaste of their limited screen time in “The Rise of Skywalker”. Tran was looking forward to Star Wars fans Rose and Daisy Ridley’s protagonist Rey interacting, but these scenes weren’t true in “Rise of Skywalker”.

