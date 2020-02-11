advertisement

The Australian High Court has ruled that Native Australians should not be considered “foreigners” under the Constitution, which is a major hurdle to deporting two men.

The 4: 3 majority decision is a great victory for New Zealand-born Brendan Thoms, who fights deportation after his prison sentence.

However, the court could not agree on whether Papua New Guinea-born Daniel Love is a native.

Neither of the two men has Australian citizenship, but both are considered to be native and each has an Australian parent.

The couple held Australian visas until they were canceled in 2018 after being detained for violent crime.

The men claim compensation for false detention after being held in immigration detention pending deportation.

Attorney Claire Gibbs said the case went far beyond the issue of citizenship.

“It’s about who belongs here, who is an Australian citizen and who is part of the Australian community,” she told reporters in court.

“It’s about the use of foreign powers that we believe have been used inconsistently, unfairly, and demonstrably unlawfully by the government.”

The decision recognizes the indigenous connection to the country and means that Australian Aborigines can no longer be removed.

Ms. Gibbs urged the government to release Thoms immediately from immigration detention in Brisbane.

“He’s been there for 501 days and he’s trying hard to be released and reunited with his family after all that time,” she said.

Lawyers are confident that they can prove Love’s indigenous background in a future trial.

He is currently being held on the Gold Coast.

Last year, the two men’s lawyer, Stephen Keim, appealed to the Mabo case, which recognized the story of the expropriation of indigenous peoples.

“Removing Aboriginal Australians from the country would be another, if not worse, case of expropriation,” he said.

By Daniel McCulloch

