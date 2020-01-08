advertisement

The BC SPCA was found after a dog reportedly died after falling from a balcony in a Vancouver apartment over the weekend.

On January 5, a three-year-old Australian shepherd was said to have fallen 21 stories from a balcony at 918 Cooperage Way in Yaletown. Animal welfare officers from the city of Vancouver were called after the incident, but the dog did not survive the fall.

“Unfortunately, the animal did not survive the fall,” Kathryn Holm, the city’s chief license inspector, said in an email to Vancouver Is Awesome.

advertisement

“The SPCA has taken the deceased dog away and is leading the investigation.”

Holms added that the incident was not an everyday occurrence.

“We are not aware of any similar incidents,” she wrote.

The BC SPCA advises that if cats or dogs are left on high-rise balconies, supervisors should ensure that the area is enclosed so that they cannot fall through the bars or over the railing of the balcony.

As the investigation has not yet been completed, the BC SPCA cannot provide any additional information.

This article originally appeared here.

advertisement