advertisement

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that mitigation measures are just as necessary as CO2 emissions reduction to prepare the country for future bush fires.

Morrison said if a planned royal commission or national bushfire investigation is underway, it should be examined how states reduce the risk of fire.

advertisement

“You are talking about measures to combat climate change, that is what it means: reducing risks is a measure to take account of the climate in which we live. This will be a more difficult environment over the next ten years, and reducing risks is as important as reducing emissions, ”Morrison said in an interview with Sky News on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister pointed out that there is currently no national reporting system in Australia to monitor the progress of risk reduction.

He added that there are a number of questions, such as: B. Land clearance laws and how to manage native vegetation and national parks that require more transparency.

“All of this is the responsibility of the federal states, and I make no argument for the federal government to intervene in any of these areas. However, I believe that people rightly assume that national standards (and) are transparent about how this is accomplished, ”he said.

Morrison said that when a royal commission comes into being, he wants it to only run for six months or less: “I don’t think it has to take twelve months. I don’t think it will take longer than half that time, and I want answers to make sure we’re ready for the next fire season. “

Morrison added that there have been “100 investigations or so” since Ash Wednesday in February 1983.

The federal government deployed 890 Defense Force personnel in response to the forest fires “on demand” from state governments in December 2019, Morrison said.

On January 4, the federal government changed the “respond to a request” instruction to “move forward and integrate”. This gave the Defense Force Chief the authority to act wherever and whenever it was needed to respond to the bushfires, regardless of a state government request.

Morrison noted that since the instruction was changed, “We now have over 6,500 employees. They have provided amazing support in collaboration with the states.”

“Throughout December people said to me,” Why don’t you call the Defense Forces? “Well, we had the defense forces hired,” said Morrison. He pointed out that the change in the instruction to “move forward and integrate” included the first mandatory call in reserve military personnel “never made before” in response to a bushfire crisis experienced by Australia.

“I would like to know where the responsibility is for the prime minister, the federal government, to take the initiative. This is not a criticism of the state governments. I want to make this very, very clear. They did a great job, and especially when it came to fighting the fires they caused, they saved countless lives, saved countless properties. You were exceptional. “

Debris on a property in Kangaroo Valley, Australia, will be damaged by bush fires on January 20, 2020. (Reuters / Angie Teo)

The bushfires in eastern Australia have killed 29 people and millions of wild and domesticated animals since September. More than 2,500 houses were destroyed.

In early January, Morrison provided AU $ 2 billion (approximately $ 1.37 billion) to a forest fire recovery fund for those affected over the next two years.

On Monday, Morrison announced a government aid package that would provide grants, loans and tax aid to companies with significant damage or loss of revenue due to the fire.

“Firms and organizations damaged as a result of the fires can receive up to $ 50,000 in tax-free grants,” the prime minister’s website said.

“In order to offer the eligible companies maximum flexibility, loans of up to $ 500,000 are offered to companies that have suffered a substantial loss of wealth or a significant loss of income. The loan has a term of up to 10 years and is used for the restoration or replacement of damaged assets and for working capital. “

Reuters contributed to this report.

Follow Mimi on Twitter: @MimiNguyenLy. (TagsToTranslate) Australia

advertisement