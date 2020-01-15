advertisement

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison praised the White House for revising a warning for travelers to Australia.

Along with China and New Zealand, the United States is one of the most important countries of origin for tourists to Australia.

But last week, the State Department issued a warning that tourists should “exercise extra caution” when flying down under.

The advice has now been changed to “take normal precautions”.

Morrison thanked US President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for their urgent intervention in the travel warning.

“It was one of the things that required my intervention, and I was very happy to do so,” Morrison told reporters in Canberra on Tuesday.

Morrison said whether Australia’s bushfire ability to accommodate tourists has often surfaced in talks with world leaders.

Burning chewing gum is felled to prevent it from falling onto a car in Corbago while the bushfires continue on January 5, 2020 in New South Wales, Australia. (Reuters / Tracey Nearmy)

“There is a misunderstanding overseas that the entire continent is affected,” said Morrison.

“You can still go swimming and visit cockatoo.”

He said Australian embassies and Tourism Australia were “actively” involved in informing foreign governments about travel advice for Australia.

The federal government will meet with Australian tourism companies on Friday to discuss what can be done to help them.

The Australian Tourism Industry Council welcomed the Prime Minister’s intervention and said it was necessary.

Managing Director Simon Westaway said that perception abroad is largely inaccessible or affected by fire.

“Brand Australia has a hit,” said Westaway AAP.

“It was just very difficult to find a consistent representation of our openness to business.”

Westaway said the Friday meeting should not only examine the direct impact of the fires on tourism, but also the secondary impacts, such as regions where passenger cash flow depends.

“We have to look at all the different levers to get things going,” he said.

The New South Wales government announced that it would reopen the main road from Canberra to the south coast of New South Wales on Tuesday to encourage tourists to visit the area.

With the Finbar O’Mallon

