In recent months, wildfires have shaken Australia, leading to a cloud-covered neighborhood of Victoria’s capital for some days.

But Tilly expects the opening of the year to start as scheduled on Jan. 20, while organizers are focusing on air quality.

“Everything is going as planned,” he said at a press conference Wednesday (January 8th).

“We will continue to work closely with not only the Bureau of Meteorology but also with medical experts to ensure what we have always said: That the safety of our players, fans and our staff always matters and is our top priority. .

“One thing I will remind everyone is that we have a roof of three stadiums where we have a controlled environment, so the games will always go on.

“It will be in line with our extreme heat policy approach, and what will be new will also be monitored in real time.

“You can currently get air quality monitoring for a total of 24 hours by simply visiting the site, but we will provide more details and move it to the site.”

Tennis stars have gathered to raise funds for those affected by the fires, while an exhibition event will be held in Melbourne on January 15.

Tilly revealed that Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams were among those who agreed to play for the event.

The AO Rally for Relief will be so excited to announce the world’s best players.

Grab your tickets to see @rogerfederer, @RafaelNadal, @serenawilliams, @naomiosaka, @CaroWozniacki, @NickKyrgios, @StefTsitsipas and more.

“Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal, Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, Caroline Wozniacki, Nick Kirgios, Stefanos Tsypas all agreed to attend Wednesday night,” he said.

“We will be in the coming days, we will announce additional players. We will try to get out on the court more and for about two and a half hours we are going to showcase the game, but we will also come together as a community to help in our role. “

