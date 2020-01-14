advertisement

MELBOURNE, Australia – Smoke and poor air quality caused by forest fires temporarily suspended training sessions for the Australian Open on Tuesday at Melbourne Park. However, qualifying started later under “very bad” conditions and with complaints from at least one player who was forced to lose their match.

At Kooyong Classic in Melbourne, former number 1 Maria Sharapova fought heat and smoke and her match against Laura Siegemund was canceled late in the second set. Siegemund won the first set in a draw, but players and officials decided to end the game by 5-5 in the second set.

“Both players feel the smoke, so we’ll end the game here,” said the referee.

In Melbourne Park, Dalila Jakupovic led her first Australian Open qualifier against Swiss Stefanie Voegele when she fell on her knees with a coughing fit. Jakupovic turned 180 and was one point away from a tiebreaker in the second set when she suffered from breathing difficulties and withdrew from the match.

“I was very afraid of the collapse,” Jakupovic told the Australian Associated Press. “I have no asthma and never had breathing problems. I actually like warmth. The physiotherapist came back and I thought it would be better. But the points were a little longer and I just couldn’t breathe and just fell on the floor.”

Jakupovic said it was “not fair” that the referees asked the players to enter the field under these conditions.

“It is not healthy for us,” said the Slovenian player. “I was surprised, I thought we wouldn’t play today, but we don’t have a lot of choice.”

Former Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard needed medical help in her first qualifier before defeating You Xiaodi 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-1. Bouchard called several medical breaks in the oppressive conditions.

They also asked the trainer for medical help and started serving under the arms from the third sentence.

Bouchard said she would train indoors on Wednesday as it wasn’t worth going outside after her three-hour match.

“I felt it was difficult to breathe and a little bit sick,” said the Canadian. “I felt that the conditions worsened with the game … but I was outside for a long time.

“As an athlete, we want to be very careful, our physical health is one of the most important things. Playing under these conditions is not ideal. Just like the heat rule, there should be an air quality rule. “

The organizers said the game plan decisions were made using local data and in close consultation with the medical team, the Bureau of Meteorology and environmental protection agency scientists in the State of Victoria.

Melbourne started the day with dangerous air pollution as smoke from forest fires swept east Victoria and southern New South Wales.

The central business district near Melbourne Park experienced dangerous concentrations of fine dust in the air overnight, and the EPA rated the air quality as “very poor”.

