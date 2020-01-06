advertisement

Less than a fortnight before the start of the Australian Open, Melbourne is under an increasingly dense smoke blanket and air quality has been downgraded to “very poor” and “dangerous”, which poses a serious health threat. There is a possibility that the tournament may be delayed, although conditions are expected to wane before the start on January 20.

Smoke development towards Tasmania has mingled with ongoing fire pollution in rural Victoria, and the air quality index, which set Canberra at 568 on Friday – ahead of the well-known black spots in Asia – broke the 200 barrier in Melbourne on Monday evening the Victorian capital ranks fourth behind Delhi and Lahore and ahead of Shenyang.

The seven-time champion and favorite of the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic, who suffered from breathing problems at the beginning of his career, said over the weekend in his capacity as President of the ATP Players’ Council that air pollution at the Melbourne site had to be closely monitored, it didn’t rule out to discuss a delay in the tournament if the health of the players were compromised.

These concerns were substantiated on Monday in statements by the emergency services and the tournament organizer. “We know that it is a threat to life for some people,” said Victoria Chief Health Officer Dr. Brett Sutton.

The senior environmental scientist at the state environmental protection agency, Dr. Andrea Hinwood said: “We don’t expect a change until Wednesday (air classification from very bad to dangerous). We may see a slight relief tomorrow, but we may not see it. “She said the rain” did almost nothing overnight “to ease the circumstances. “Soaked rain would be great because it would turn it off. However, the current amount is not enough and there is too much smoking. “

Craig Tiley, CEO of Tennis Australia, is optimistic that the tournament will continue, but said air quality will be closely monitored.

“We have provided significant additional analytics, monitoring and logistics resources to ensure the health and safety of all players, staff and fans throughout the summer and we have no further plans to postpone events (after canceling a challenger in Canberra “) said Tiley.

The Australian flag flies under a red sky in Bruthen, Victoria. Photo: Darrian Traynor / Getty

“Estimating the likelihood of smoke-related interruptions is comparable to dealing with heat and rain. We have experts who analyze all available live data as specifically as possible for our locations and regularly consult with tournament directors and in the event of heat and smoke with medical experts.

“We have real-time air quality monitoring at all of our venues, and we work closely with medical staff and local experts to ensure that we have the best possible information to help us make decisions about whether to interrupt the game at any time shall be .

“The health of players, fans and employees is a priority at all times and we will continue to make these decisions from this perspective. The smoke has proven problematic in some areas. The worst has been in Canberra so far. After consulting with medical, air and weather experts, we decided to move our event to Bendigo. “

According to Dr. Sutton may experience pregnant women, asthmatics, diabetics and people with heart and lung diseases, as well as children under 14 years and adults over 65 years of age coughing and irritation of the nose, throat and eyes. “If you have to be outside, you should wear P2 or N25 masks (hardware store problem),” he said.

However, he warned against wearing masks. “That doesn’t mean it’s okay to go outside.” They have to be attached properly and when attached they can make breathing difficult. Surgical masks and bandanas won’t do the job. “

Meanwhile, plans are in place for an Australian Open Rally For Relief, five days before the tournament, with some of the game’s leading players.

“We are in the grip of a national disaster that causes pain and suffering to so many local communities and wildlife that it is heartbreaking,” said Tiley. “For some time now we have been planning a tennis event to help those affected to cope and ultimately to recover from families and communities. Tennis is at the heart of the Australian way of life in our cities, suburbs and rural towns. We feel obliged to do everything we can.

“At the Australian Open on Wednesday, January 15th, an AO Rally for Relief with a group of the best players in the world will take place in the Rod Laver Arena. On Sunday, January 19th, we are also organizing an AO Music for Relief concert.

“We will be promoting Aces for Bushfire Relief (# Aces4BushfireRelief) throughout the summer and will try to work with our partners, other tennis events and prospects to achieve a goal of $ 100 for each ace served in the summer.

“The support from the tours, players, our partners, our clubs and other tennis associations around the world has been overwhelming. We have set ourselves the goal of implementing this in the millions for the affected communities and providing a further USD 1 million for the reconstruction of the tennis infrastructure.

“The excessive loss of people, wildlife, populations, homes, schools and businesses will require an extraordinary effort to get these families and communities back on their feet. Our goal is that tennis plays an important role where we can support this recovery. In this context, our team also strives to hold our events throughout the summer.

“The players, the tennis enthusiasts and our employees have given us incredible support. There was a lot of support and understanding of the challenges of the current situation. ”- Guardian

