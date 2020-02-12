Former Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke and his wife Kyly have announced that they will separate after seven years of marriage.

The couple made a joint statement The Australian on Wednesday evening they announce that they will split up.

“After living apart for a while, we made the difficult decision to break up as a friendly couple,” the statement said.

“With the utmost respect for one another, we have come to the conclusion that this is the best way for us to do while we are committed to raising our daughter together.”

Watch LIVE coverage of the best international and national cricket on KAYO with FOX CRICKET’s unrivaled commentary offering. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming straight away>

The celebrity couple are reported to have split up five months ago and Clarke moved out of his home in Vaucluse before moving to the couple’s $ 8 million Bondi Beachfront Pad.

He recently posted a picture of the view from his home on Instagram.

The Australians The media diary revealed that the couple negotiated a financial settlement without going to court and made arrangements for parenting.

The divorce is said to be worth approximately $ 40 million.

It is anticipated that 38-year-old Kyly Clarke will continue to live in the Vaucluse estate with her four-year-old daughter Kelsey Lee.

“WONDERFUL SUPPORT”

The Australian The two are reported to be in good shape and will continue to work out together at a Rose Bay gym with no third parties involved in the breakup.

In their joint statement, Michael and Kyly said they would “make no further comments” about the situation.

“We would like to acknowledge the wonderful support we have received from family and friends and ask for privacy at this stage so that we can manage this next phase of our lives,” it says.

The couple married in a secret ceremony at the six-star Wolgan Valley Resort in the Blue Mountains in 2012 and surprised the world when they published dramatic wedding pictures on Twitter.

The couple had previously kept their two-year relationship out of the media spotlight.

“The happiest guy in the world. Married KylyBoldy yesterday to our beautiful families. Couldn’t be happier! Clarke tweeted at the time.

Kyly said: “The happiest woman in the world! Married 15 May 2012 to MClarke23. The most beautiful day of my life, so proud to be your wife. “

In 2015, they welcomed daughter Kelsey-Lee and spoke to the media about a terrible asthma attack that she suffered in 2019.

The same year, said Kyly The daily mail Her six-year marriage to Michael was strong.

“We are not, have never been, and will never separate,” she said, adding that the secret of their partnership was to have regular dates.

“Have these appointments so you can keep everything nice and fresh,” she said.

Clarke was previously engaged to model Lara Bingle before the two separated in 2010. Bingle has been married ever since Avatar Star Sam Worthington and the couple have two children.

Clarke represented Australia in 115 tests and achieved 8,643 runs, including 28 centuries. He led Australia 5-0 Ashes Whitewash and a World Cup title in 2013/14 before retiring from international cricket in 2015.

He has commented on Channel 9 in recent years and was part of the ICC’s official comment team for the 2019 World Cricket Championship.

Clarke will soon join Sydney’s breakfast radio and join Sky Radio’s Big Sports Breakfast with Laurie Daley.

In October, Kyly Clarke was announced as one of the judges for the Seven Network renovation show House Rules.

She has a company, Lyfestyled by Kyly Clarke, and is a social media influencer with 69,000 followers.

Neither Michael nor Kyly have looked at their latest posts about their four-year-old daughter on social media.