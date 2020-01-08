advertisement

We see some shots in the groin area in sports from time to time, and this sometimes leads to interesting comments from speakers. The most recent example of this comes from Australia’s Twenty20 Cricket Big Bash League, where Perth Scorchers player Liam Livingstone was hit twice in the groin area when he played against the Melbourne Renegades. Livingstone was microphoned by the Fox Cricket show for this show, which caused his wince to be heard clearly on the show and the stations laughed about it. Here is the first hit he made from Melbourne’s bowler Richard Gleeson during the third over:

It wasn’t all Liam like this … ALSO # BBL09 pic.twitter.com/NfmOcSY9XT

– KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 7, 2020

Two overs later, Livingstone was hit again in the groin area (the third time in the night overall), this time by Will Sutherland. And that led to an “OH NO!” From him and to further laughter and twitching from the channels, from Michael Hussey’s “He couldn’t get up from it” to Callum Ferguson’s “Dear, dear me”:

Oh man. It hurts to just watch. # BBL09 pic.twitter.com/puywBbtr9s

– KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 7, 2020

Funnily enough, the “Oh, no!” – Response in a show is not even unprecedented. Tony Romo, an analyst at CBS, shouted the same thing when Mike Glennon leapt into the groin area in 2017. But after the game (which won Perth and defeated Melbourne by 170 and Livingstone scored a team high of 59 runs), Livingstone had some comments of his own with 39 four-six, three-border balls:

Ouch. Bang! OUCH! A mixed night in Geelong for Liam Livingstone…

The last repetition 😳 # BBL09 | @BKTtires pic.twitter.com/mO6vWALjlf

– KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 7, 2020

“I wouldn’t recommend getting hit in the same place twice. Yes, they’re a bit sore, but I’m sure I’ll get over it.” This clip is also great for commentator Mel Jones, who says (about the footage from Livingstone, which starts a massive six): “I hate to say there have been two violent blows in this regard, and I think he preferred it.” He probably did, too. But this show is a work of art, right up there at Hans Moleman Productions “Football In The Groin”.

(The cricket times)

