advertisement

MALUA BAY – Ray and Isobel Webbie know they are among the lucky ones to have managed to save their home from fires in Malua Bay in New South Wales, but they are not taking any chances, expecting more flames across the area on Saturday.

After being evacuated to the beach on Monday they returned to find their home of 26 years was still standing as fires swept across Malua Bay into the Batemans Bay area on New Year’s Eve, destroying hundreds of homes, including the house next door and the whole bushland after. those.

Ray Webbie said the security precautions he took before leaving the house saved him, including filling gutters with water and hoses under the roof and all windows.

advertisement

“I looked up into the sky (on Monday) and saw black leaves. It was like black leaf rain because the fire was further west of us, where we are here in the Gulf of Malua. So I decided I had to prepare it quickly home, because on Tuesday I was expecting something bad to happen, and it certainly happened, as you can see, ”Ray said, standing with Isobel at their back desk watching the burning bushes around.

He and Isobel evacuated the beach about a kilometer away, until the fire had passed.

“I cried when I turned around because I saw my house and it was still there in the front and I started crying. I was happy to be there,” he said.

But the worst of the fires is not over. Authorities demanded a mass exodus from some towns on Australia’s south-east coast, a hugely popular area in the current summer peak holiday season, warning that forecasting extreme heat for the weekend will further trigger fires.

The New South Wales state government has declared a state of emergency, starting on Friday, giving authorities the power to forcefully evacuate people and take control of services.

Webbie said he would do what he did last time and hope for the best.

“Well, we are expecting another catastrophic day on Saturday. I will do exactly the same as I did the first time. I have entered the trench plugs. opposite the bush, because the front is clear … Fill it with water again. Connect the roof again, all exterior windows, deck and go. “

(Reporting by Sophia Soo; Writing by Susan Fenton; Editing by Alison Williams)

advertisement