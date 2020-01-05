advertisement

NSW “like a war zone”, 100 fires burn across the state

More than 100 fires are still burning across New South Wales. Most authorities fear a fire in Currowan in the south of the state and one in Eden near the Victorian border.

A state of emergency continues in New South Wales after the devastating conditions on Saturday, with an estimated 60 homes destroyed in the Southern Highlands region.

Thousands of properties in the Shoalhaven region are without electricity due to fire damage.

A Batlow native compared his bushfire fight to a “war zone”.

While residents on the south coast of New South Wales woke up to a rain shower on Monday, forecasters predicted storms later in the week that could result in harmful winds and dry lightning.

Forecasters warn that there will be an increase in fire weather on Friday and Saturday, with temperatures and winds rising across much of the state.

Picture: News Corp Australia

