Australian regulators will consider interfering to prevent banks from automatically routing tap-and-go card payments through the world’s largest payment providers, Visa and Mastercard Inc., the central bank said on Wednesday With.

Banks must stop automatically forwarding debit card payments over the two global networks and instead give retailers the cheaper way to use the local EFTPOS network, Philip Lowe, governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) told reporters.

“Settling here is not the preferred option, but it is a replacement option if we don’t see the change needed,” he said after a speech in Sydney.

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe attended a hearing of the Parliamentary Economic Committee in Sydney on September 22, 2016. (Peter Parks / AFP via Getty Images)

Global card systems MasterCard and Visa, together with the four largest banks, dominate the card payment systems in Australia. EFTPOS is owned by domestic financial institutions and retailers.

According to the RBA, debit card payments, Australia’s most common method of processing via Visa or Mastercard, cost retailers more than twice as much as EFTPOS.

The Retail Association estimates that this will result in additional costs of between $ 300 million and $ 500 million ($ 200 million and $ 340 million) per year.

“We have made it very clear to the banking industry that we expect them to develop the functionality that enables merchants to choose which payment methods to go through, international systems or EFTPOS systems,” added Lowe.

“If this process doesn’t work, we would have to consider a regulatory solution.”

Visa and Mastercard were not immediately available for comment.

The banks had promised to develop systems that would make it easier for retailers to find the cheaper route, Low said, adding that he would prefer not to intervene.

The RBA reviews payment regulations to determine which strategic issues need to be addressed, from the impact of new payment technologies and new entrants to regulatory technology and an electronic form of banknotes.

“One of the possible reasons why the big banks are pushing for least cost routing is that they have very far-reaching relationships with the big international systems – we will look into this in the review,” said Tony Richards, head of the Payment policy at the RBA was cited as a saying on Wednesday in the Australian Financial Review.

A spokesman for the Commonwealth Bank of Australia declined to comment.

A spokesman for the NAB said the bank started in April 2018 to let its merchants choose their payment network.

Westpac Banking Corp and the Australian and New Zealand banking groups were not immediately available for comments.

By Paulina Duran

