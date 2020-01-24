advertisement

The man responsible for Australia’s borders has defended the national response to the coronavirus.

Home Secretary Peter Dutton was questioned whether Australia is doing enough to prevent a possible pandemic of the deadly disease.

“We have the world’s best protocols,” Dutton told Nine Network on Friday.

Passengers wear masks to prevent the outbreak of a new corona virus in a Hong Kong subway station on January 22, 2020. (Kin Cheung / AP Photo)

“I think people should realize that in a country like ours, health services are best prepared, can respond best, and can quarantine people very quickly.”

The first plane load of passengers from Wuhan in China – the epicenter of the virus – landed in Sydney on Thursday.

Passengers and crew members wore face masks, and temperature was measured for people who raised concerns about their health.

NSW Health had doctors and nurses with airport infection control experience who worked with the Australian Border Force. Virology experts were there too.

No sick passengers were found on the flight. However, those who are exposed to the virus may not have flu-like symptoms for up to a week.

Dutton admitted that passengers who passed through various airports or through the central Chinese province of Hubei last month on their way to Australia made screening the most difficult.

Crossbench Senator Rex Patrick asked why only flights from Wuhan were checked by biosecurity staff.

“Today, more than 40 direct China flights will arrive in Australia,” said Senator Patrick on Friday.

“Why aren’t all direct flights checked?”

The outbreak killed 18 people and infected more than 630 since China detained millions of people.

Health officials fear the transfer rate may accelerate as hundreds of millions of Chinese travel home and abroad for the lunar new year, which begins on Saturday.

“The biosecurity screening of all flights from China will not prevent the virus from entering the Australian population, but is likely to slow it down,” said Senator Patrick.

“It is much better to be careful than late. This is a critical issue of border security. “

It is believed that the previously unknown virus strain emerged from illegally traded wild animals at an animal market at the end of last year.

Most of the transportation in Wuhan, a city of 11 million people, was suspended on Thursday and people were instructed not to walk.

Other Chinese cities took similar steps to contain the virus.

Airports around the world check passengers arriving from China.

Five people were tested for coronavirus in Scotland and one in Belfast was treated symptomatically.

Taiwan has banned anyone from Wuhan from going to the island.

The World Health Organization says it is “a little early” to declare a coronavirus as a global health emergency.

By Daniel McCulloch

