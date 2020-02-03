advertisement

I have a long-distance relationship with Ireland and every time I visit home I curse the austerity measures in order to disperse us. I often come back to Ireland now, but every time I am there I have to deal with the same old question: “Would you never think about moving home?” But the real question is: “How would I?” make that?”

I moved before. Then why should I worry that it will be more difficult now? I am now a great part-time job in London that gives me the freedom to write plays. I rent a tiny apartment within my means – it’s mostly not damp, so it’s lovely.

Compare that to 2009 when I emigrated. I had no idea what I was doing, but I also had nothing left to lose. I had potential, but austerity measures stole it as a ransom. I was 24 years old, graduated from college, had an art degree and a master’s degree in literature, but I couldn’t even get a job in a shop in Co Clare.

Despite the privilege of education to come from a working-class rural village, it meant I wasn’t allowed to stay. It made me depressed – I didn’t want to leave Ireland, but I was better able to move to London, where there were beds to sleep on, than to Dublin, where I didn’t know anyone and couldn’t find a place to live ( and could hardly have afforded it anyway).

If you grew up in the country, you know that you won’t stay long. To do it well, you have to leave college. There are no universities nearby and there are still not many job opportunities. According to the Ireland 2040 report, Dublin accounts for about half of the country’s economic activity. It doesn’t make it easier when the doors shut to us and we all had to emigrate during the recession.

Within three months of my arrival in London, I had a job (in a shop), a room to rent, and a prescription for selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs). I learned how it works and started saving for unpaid internships in publishing. I had my first job within a year and have continued my career ever since. I am usually no longer depressed. So now I have something to lose.

Criticism of “economic migrants” irritates me. Politicians blow dog whistles and demand a distinction between “deserved” migrants who flee the danger and those who are committed to a better life. Every time I read that, I think, “What?”

Economic migrants are also fleeing danger. Economy is dangerous. The National Suicide Research Foundation reports increased suicide-related unemployment rates during the recession, and the Irish Medical Journal shows that life expectancy for the aging population has stalled and is below projections over the same period.

When I say I moved to London to “live a better life”, it obscures the fact that there would have been no better life without my stay. In the working class, but without work, I was at risk, part of a generation that has been hit by austerity measures – reducing unemployment benefits, freezing wages and banning new hires.

Moving to London saved my life. I honestly say that and don’t like the place very much (soz, London).

But if leaving would save me, would coming back do the opposite? Would the continuing lack of jobs mean pushing to Dublin? Would I get an award again in my personal year 2009, would I be unemployed and depressed?

When I think about going back, I’m worried. I’m worried about low wages and high rents. A decade or more after the recession, and as far as I know, things have not changed – housing is still reserved for landlords who have to finance more than the local authorities from the last budget.

In the meantime I am now emigrating again with contemporary artists. The promised art funding didn’t come – it never comes.

They say the emigrant’s fear is that they will go and everything will change. I’m afraid I’ll be back and the same old style of politics would mean that I would have to emigrate again.

While that was nailing away, my new piece had opened. Flights is based in Ennis and offers boys who stayed. In conversations about it, I wonder how often city dwellers call the characters “trapped in their hometown”.

Don’t get me wrong, the characters are trapped, but by other things – one through negative justice, one through a loveless relationship he endures because he shares the rent with his girlfriend, and one through impending homelessness – but trapped in hers Hometown?

No one in Clare is caught in his hometown – is there no airport in Shannon?

We are more likely to be driven out because of a lack of schools or jobs, or because of a lack of regional development.

The recession is over, but the austerity measures are failing happily and the economy that is driving us from the country, which is driving up housing costs and emptying our villages and causing our cities to burst, continues.

If there is a trap, it does not keep you at home, but prevents you from staying. It is the one that reserves houses for the descendants of the rich and houses for those with jobs that happen to be well paid (for now). It is the trap that closes stores and blocks the way for new arrivals and returnees.

Ask me again, “Would I never think about moving home?” The truth is that I keep thinking about it. I’m just completely at a loss as to how to respond.

Playwright John O’Donovan’s new piece Flights is on Project art center in Dublin through February 8th and has its London premiere at February 11th to 29th Omnibus Theater,

* If you are affected by any of the issues raised, you can contact the Samaritans free hotline at 116-123 (087-2609090) or email jo@samaritans.ie. or call Pieta House’s free 24-hour suicide hotline at 1800-247247 or email 51444.

