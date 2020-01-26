advertisement

Australian brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone have won two Grammy Awards, including one for their collaboration with country music icon Dolly Parton.

The smallbones, who lead the Nashville-based Christian pop band For King & Country, have become regulars on the podium at the festive ceremony of the music and used their moment in Los Angeles on Sunday to shed light on mental health and to persuade Americans to travel to Australia despite the historic bushfires.

You’ve won two Grammys in the past few years.

The brothers teamed up with Parton on Sunday to win the best Christian music performance or song for God Only Knows.

A few minutes later they were back on stage demanding the best Christian music album of the day for Burn the Ships.

“Today is Australia Day – January 26th,” said Joel Smallbone.

“It is very special for us.”

The brothers thanked the American public for their support when Australia fought historic bushfires and suggested they go on vacation to help the economy.

“If you ever planned to go to Australia for a second honeymoon, it is time to go on vacation or something like that because unfortunately a lot of people are not there on vacation.”

They also praised Parton who did not attend the ceremony.

“Working with her and her team is one of the great moments in our career for dear Dolly Parton, who is an incredible person,” said Joel Smallbone.

“She said I love this song because it affects the marginalized, the depressed, and the suicides that we all are someday.

“In her Dolly accent she said: ‘I’m going to take this song from Dollywood to Bollywood to Hollywood and we made it Dolly.

“We took it all the way.”

The Grammy ceremony was not so good for the Australian alternative dance group Rufus Du Sol and DJ Harley “Flume” Streten.

Rufus Du Sol for Solace and Flume for Hi This is Flume (mixtape) were nominated in the category “Best Dance / Electronic Album”.

The British duo The Chemical Brothers’ No Geography was the winner.

Rufus Du Sol was also qualified for the best Grammy for Underwater dance recording, but the Chemical Brothers’ Got To Keep On won the trophy.

The Melbourne band The Teskey Brothers for Run Home Slow also fell behind in the non-classic category of the best engineered album.

Billie Eilishs If we all fall asleep, where are we going? won the Grammy.

Originally published as Aust Brothers win two Grammys

