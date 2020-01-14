advertisement

The director of the Australian Open tournament, Craig Tiley, insisted that Melbourne players would not be at risk due to concerns about air quality.

On the opening day of qualifying on Tuesday, the game was delayed due to poor air quality caused by Australian bushfires.

While the organizers were criticized for allowing the game to begin, Tiley said the players would not be endangered.

“We have reaffirmed with the players that we will make a decision based on advice and expert advice,” he said at a press conference.

“We will not endanger them or make decisions that will negatively affect their health and wellbeing.

“We have a success story of it when it comes to extreme heat. I think we are one of the few major events that have to deal with extreme heat like we do.”

“But this is a new experience for all of us in how we deal with air quality, so we have to rely on the experts to advise us on how we can best continue.”

The Slovenian Dalila Jakupovic retired during her qualification against Stefanie Voegele when she was 6: 4: 5 in the lead. She has reportedly had breathing problems.

