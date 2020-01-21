advertisement

The Athletic continues to generate a lot of money from investors. Sara Fischer from Axios reports that the subscription sports store raised $ 50 million in a Series D financing round.

(What does this mean? The Athletic raised $ 40 million in a Series C financing round last year. For most companies, this would be the end of the investment financing. However, a Series D round often means that one company is one last increase Funding wishes the business to expand and add value before the next initial public offering (IPO) step is taken, and the additional funding may also make The Athletic preferred to remain a private company, and this new revenue enables it him to do this.)

According to Fischer’s report, the new cash inflow has increased The Athletic’s total to $ 139.5 million since 2016, increasing the company’s value to $ 500 million.

Investors are obviously more likely to believe in The Athletic’s subscription-based model than reliance on advertising revenue. Customers who signed up for the subscription stay with the product and renew it (80 percent of subscribers, according to co-founder Alex Mather) instead of continuing after their first one-year commitment. In addition, The Athletic was able to expand its subscriber base by expanding further, especially to the UK with football coverage.

Axios says the new funds will be used to continue overseas expansion and provide even more resources for football reporting. Previous investments funded the hiring of high-quality (well-paid) sports journalists from newspapers and competing websites, and efforts to attract subscribers. This strategy has paid off in the past few weeks. Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich of The Athletic reported on one of the greatest sports stories in the scandal surrounding the theft of signs by Houston Astros in the past three months.

Talent promotion was evidently successful as The Athletic now has more than 500 full-time employees and has significantly increased the workforce at its San Francisco headquarters, particularly the engineering team.

An interesting note among investors in this Series D round: companies like Bedrock Capital and Founders Fund are again involved, but actor Matthew McConaughey also invested through the Plus Capital risk fund, which is supported by figures from film, music, television and sports. Maybe McConaughey’s Lincoln commercials help readers get a better product from The Athletic, as strange as they were.

But as the subscriber base grows, it may not happen as quickly as expected. Fischer mentions that The Athletic has not yet reached a million subscribers, but expects it very soon. Last summer, Bloomberg reported that the company is expected to reach this amount by the end of 2019. (A less positive assessment of a Series D financing round is that such an investment is required if a company does not meet its expectations with Series C funding.)

According to Axios, you should not expect subscription prices to increase (other than the discounted tariff that many signed up for) as The Athletic prioritizes expanding its customer base and retaining current subscribers.

Eric Stromberg of Bedrock Capital also said he expects the company to become profitable next year when less money is spent on customer acquisition. (This statement probably makes sense when you consider how many subscribers have signed up, for example, through ads on Facebook or links from new authors who join The Athletic, and current talent who continues to advertise on social media.)

