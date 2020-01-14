advertisement

Olympic swimmer Jessie Lacuna said Tuesday that the Philippine Olympic Committee’s (POC) athletic commission will actively encourage children across the country to exercise physically, ”said Lacuna, who also announced his retirement after spending over a decade in the national team for Had served swimming.

Lacuna, winner of several medals at the Southeast Asian Games, which was used at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, was elected as a member of the athletics commission together with triathlete Nikko Huelgas, Cheska Altomonte from women’s softball and Jake Letts from rugby active for the next four years. The Filipino athletes will have one vote as we will be the bridge to reach the POC for our needs, ”said Lacuna during the PSA forum on Tuesday. INQ

continue reading

advertisement

LAST STORIES

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to access The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, contact us.

advertisement