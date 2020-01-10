advertisement

The Houston Astros have selected right-hander Austin Pruitt from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for two minor league players, the Astros announced Thursday.

The 30-year-old Pruitt, a Houston-area native and a Rays ninth-round pick in the 2013 draft outside the University of Houston, has appeared in 67 games, including 10 starts, over three seasons, all with the Rays. He is 12-8 with a 4.87 ERA.

In 14 games last season, Pruitt started with two starts and went 3-0 with a 4.40 ERA. He walked 12 and struck out 39 on 47 pitches.

The Rays selected right-hander Peyton Battenfield and outfielder Cal Stevenson in the deal.

The 23-year-old Stevenson, a 10th-round pick of the Toronto Blue Jays in 2018, has played in two minor-league seasons, hitting .315 with a mark at .433. He has seven home runs and 90 RBIs in 631 innings.

Stevenson was among the players who went to Houston in the deal that sent Derek Fisher to the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2019 trade deadline.

Battenfield, 22, has a season in the minors, going 2-1 in 14 games, including five starts, with a 1.60 ERA.

