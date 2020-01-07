advertisement

From 400 miles away, Calgary fits beautifully into a single photo frame.

US astronaut Jessica Meir tweeted a Cowtown remake Monday afternoon from the International Space Station, wishing people under a good night.

Although the tweet came late in the afternoon for Calgary residents, the ISS operates in Greenwich Mean Time, meaning it was midnight for Meir.

Meir suggested that she had at least passed through Calgary on her way to Banff. According to her Wikipedia entry, she completed her post-doctoral work at the University of British Columbia.

The 42-year-old marine biologist and psychologist has currently been on the ISS board since September 25, 2019. In October she attended the first all-female space to replace a faulty power unit.

US astronauts Jessica Meir and Christina Koch make the first all-female spacecraft outside the International Space Station in this still image from the video on October 18, 2019.

NASA /

through REUTERS

Meir’s photo shows at least one significant change from another time we got to see Calgary from the ISS.

Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield’s photo from nearly seven years ago lacks a portion of the ring road southeast of the city. It also has a clearer orange hue. This is because the city has changed during its street lights from high pressure steam lamps to more energy efficient LEDs.

According to the city’s website, replacing 80,000 street lights cost $ 32 million upfront, but resulted in a steady $ 5 million a year in energy costs.

US astronaut Scott Kelly captured Calgary midway in the transition of street light. In his November 2015 photo, certain communities – mostly in the Southwest – come out with their new white LED lights.

The city may soon have a snapshot of ISS-formed early astronauts. Calgary-born Jenny SIdey-Gibbons is set to graduate from NASA’s astronaut candidate program, qualifying her to fly in space. The graduation ceremony will be available for broadcast on NASA TV starting at 8:30 a.m. Calgary.

Sidey-Gibbons and fellow Albertan Joshua Kutryk – who is the other Canadian graduate astronaut – may not be limited to low-Earth orbit in their future missions. The US is repeating its Artemis mission with an eye to returning to the Moon. The Canadian Space Agency has signed on to participate in that potential mission.

