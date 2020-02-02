advertisement

Oscar nominations such as “Jojo Rabbit” and “1917” are still strong, but some surprising new titles have bolstered the box office.

The award winners are still strong: “1917” is now widely available, while “Parasite” and “Jojo Rabbit” stand out. However, new performers appear as soon as fresh blood is needed.

These include the annual short film nominee compendium, which started with a nationwide release that raised more than $ 1 million. + Start at eye level across the country with previous showcases. And several films with subtitles debuted with respectable starting numbers.

The top limited opener is “The Assistant” (Bleecker Street), which had a promising start in New York / Los Angeles before an increased national expansion before the special releases in spring 2020.

opening

2020 Oscar-nominated short films (Magnolia)

$ 1,100,000 in 460 cinemas; PTA: $ 2,413

An unintended consequence of the shortened Oscar calendar was the shortening of the time that the annual Oscar short films could play before the award ceremony. (It is difficult to put this together before the candidates are known.) This led to a broader opening break, with the gross opening total being higher than last year. Publishing two weekends before the awards could push the final total, but this remains a strong result.

What’s next: At least another strong weekend, with some life after death.

The assistant (Bleecker Street) Metacritic: 76; The festivals include: Telluride 2019, Sundance 2020

$ 84,702 in 4 theaters; PTA: $ 21,176

This is the best limited opening so far this year, at a time when most distributors prefer to hold back on Sundance and the Oscars. This is a good start for Kitty Green, who is the pressure that a young woman is exposed to when she witnesses exploitation and abuse on the Internet film business. She was the most successful in three of the top four theaters in New York / Los Angeles, with the Angelika having less than potential due to online sales problems.

What’s next: With this first result, specialized cinemas that need fresh films at the end of the awards season will attract more attention in the coming weeks as they expand.

Beanstalk (Kino Lorber) Metacritic: 84; Festivals include: Cannes, Telluride, Toronto, New York 2019

$ 10,515 in a theater; PTA: $ 10,500; Accumulated: USD 14,197

Kantimir Balagov’s Oscar International Film Semifinalist from Russia is the top-rated film earlier this year. The story of Leningrad’s Second World War in the hospital had a strong first resonance at the exclusive Film Forum in New York. As one of the best international festival films of the past year, this should generate strong interest in top-class specialist locations.

What’s next: Los Angeles begins expanding on February 14, with 50 dates already set.

The traitor (Sony Pictures Classics) Metacritical: 63; Festivals include: Cannes, Toronto, New York 2019

$ 25,530 in 3 theaters; PTA: $ 8,510

The Italian Marco Bellochio is one of the directors with Jean-Luc Godard and Martin Scorsese who were active before 1970. His drama “Mafia Heroin Wars”, set in the 1980s, was another international film that was neglected. It opened in three theaters in New York / Los Angeles in order to achieve a reasonable first result for a film with subtitles, without the top reviews or awards giving additional impetus. It actually started better a few weeks ago than the nominated “Les Miserables”.

What’s next: This will lead to a measured national expansion that should reach most markets.

Creates Equal: Clarence Thomas in his own words (Independent) metacrit: 47

$ 74,718 at 23 theaters; PTA: $ 3,249

This documentary, which focuses exclusively on interviews with the controversial Supreme Court judiciary and his wife, has proven itself for the people who converted to a multi-city publication. The best results were achieved on Friday, typical of films with a conservative audience, but the numbers prove the strength of this niche brand.

What’s next: Expect further interest.

incitement (Greenwich) Metacritic: 76; Festivals include: Toronto 2019

$ 21,750 in two theaters; PTA: $ 10,875

Strong first results for this drama on the path to the murder of Israeli Prime Minister Rabin. The two New York dates showed results at the top end for most films with subtitles. Greenwich notes that Bill and Hillary Clinton attended one of the screenings and then joined a spontaneous session.

What’s next: Los Angeles starts national expansion this Friday.

Jose (Outsider) Metacrit: 73

$ 10,200 in a theater; PTA: $ 10,200

Another promising foreign language opening. This Guatemalan film is about a 19-year-old who survives as a fool in a violent city. Good reviews have led to a good first response in New York.

What’s next: Los Angeles this Friday will start the rest of the national release.

Second week

The last full measure (Roadside attractions)

$ 519,110 in 617 theaters (+3); PTA: USD 841; Accumulated: $ 2,085,000

About 50% less than the second weekend for this story about finding the right recognition for a Vietnam war hero.

RLJ Entertainment

Color from the room (RLJE)

$ 114,452 in 68 theaters (-13); PTA: $ 1,638; Accumulated: $ 576,558

A decent second weekend for Nicolas Cage’s latest film, which will soon reach cult status. Richard Stanley’s sci-fi reef is well positioned to spark additional interest when it hits homes later this month.

Ongoing / expanding (Gross over $ 50,000)

1917 (Universal) week 7

$ 9,660,000 in 3,987 theaters (+50); Accumulated: $ 119,250,000

Another strong weekend for Sam Mendes’ Oscar leader. It still looks like it will hit $ 200 million on top wins. Even if not, it will be at the top of the last top contender. The closest comparison is “The Revenant”, which had the same gross value at the end of its fourth broad weekend (although more than a week earlier in the calendar and more playing time before the award).

parasite (Universal) week 17; also streaming

$ 1,628,000 in 1,060 theaters (no changes); Accumulated: $ 33,398,000

As every weekend since its first place in the top 15, the largest film with special subtitles since “Pan’s Labyrinth” is now even more impressive after four months. It is currently number 2 on the iTunes rental charts. It’s huge.

Jojo Rabbit (Searchlight) week 16

$ 1,400,000 in 1,173 theaters (+13); Accumulated: $ 28,000,000

Taika Waititi’s film could have been mainstream at home three weeks ago. Instead, Searchlight pushed for more revenue from the theater business. A film that looked like it would peak from $ 25 million to over $ 30 million.

Uncut gemstones (A24) week 8

$ 473,056 in 492 theaters (+2); Accumulated: $ 48,422,000

No Oscar nominations? Not a problem as A24’s top-selling release (even without Canada, which debuted on Netflix on Friday like the rest of the world outside the United States) continues to add to its total.

GKids

Weathering with you (GKids) week 3

$ 404,845 in 224 theaters (-234); Accumulated: $ 7,273,000

This respected Japanese animation film quietly collects an impressive sum for early 2020. Starting as an event in the middle of the week, it continues to show decent results on sustainable and new dates.

bomb (Lionsgate) week 8

$ in 478 cinemas (-118); Accumulated: $

Oscar nominees have one more week to catch up on this multi-categorized entry.

The song of the names (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 7

$ 75,349 in 140 theaters (-42); Accumulated: $ 823,589

Towards the end of its humble season, after World War II, this drama still reaches the typical SPC-wide game, but with minimal results.

Pain and fame (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 18; also streaming

$ 67,253 at 59 theaters (-9); Accumulated: $ 4,429,000

Another beneficiary after the nomination: Pedro Almodovars film surpasses its recent releases, even if it offers home alternatives.

Also noticed:

Les Miserables (Amazon) – $ 41,156 in 61 theaters; Accumulated: USD 277,315

clemency (Neon) – $ 28,765 in 60 cinemas; Accumulated: USD 313,111

