The Boxing Task Force (BTF) and the Chinese Olympic Committee (COC) jointly decided on Thursday to cancel the Asia / Oceania Olympic boxing qualification due to the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan from February 3rd to 14th.

“In the best interests of athletes and officials, the BTF and COC decided, after careful consultations, to cancel the Tokyo 2020 Asian / Oceanic boxing qualifying, which was scheduled to take place in the Chinese city from February 3rd to 14th, 2020,” said in a letter from qualified organizers from Wuhan to various interest groups.

The event “has been postponed and should take place from March 3rd to 11th.” The BTF “is currently evaluating alternative locations outside of China and will notify the National Olympic Committees, National Associations and officials as soon as a new host is appointed.”

The African qualification tournament in Dakar, Senegal, is now the first boxing qualification tournament for the Tokyo Games from February 20-29.

India is the frontrunner in hosting the Asian qualifying tournament. The Indian Boxing Federation (BFI) wrote to BTF chairman Morinari Watanabe on Tuesday, expressing its willingness to organize the event if it were to be relocated from China.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has approved the BFI move.

